Happy weekend!

Today is National Mustard Day, and while I believe that most of these fake holidays are stupid, I am always down to celebrate my favorite condiments — and mustard is a pretty good one.

As such, your first present this weekend is the old Grey Poupon commercial, which is even more insane than I remembered.

I mean, who leaves home without their jar of mustard, amirite?

And who among us can forget the single greatest scandal of the Obama presidency? No, not the time he wore a tan suit, or the time he wore a helmet while riding a bike — the time he asked for dijon mustard on a hamburger. Like some kind of … fancy man who likes fancy mustard, or something.

And because we learned yesterday that the Corporation for Public Broadcasting has officially been murdered by the Republicans, allow me to present you with Mr. Rogers singing “What Do You Do With The Mad That You Feel?” which, you may be aware, he recited to Congress when imploring them to keep funding the CPB.

I actually just started actually weeping while listening to that, so I think it is now time for me to go, I hope you all have a lovely Mustard Day!

