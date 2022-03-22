Republicans aren’t so busy smearing Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson that they’ve forgotten about Vice President Kamala Harris. Rightwing politicians and pundits, who willingly supported Donald Trump, were horrified over Harris’s performance at a Louisiana event Monday. The vice president discussed providing high-speed Internet to small town America and during an apparently unscripted moment, she repeated the phrase “passage of time.” IMPEACH!

HARRIS: The governor and I, we were all doing a tour of the library here and talking about the significance of the passage of time. Right? The significance of the passage of time. So, when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time in terms of what we need to do to lay these wires, what we need to do to create these jobs.



And there is such great significance to the passage of time when we think about a day in the life of our children and what that means to the future of our nation, depending on whether or not they have the resources they need to achieve their God-given talent.

Brit Hume, senior political propagandist at Fox News, tweeted some racist nonsense about how this is what happens you make affirmative action VP picks.

This person is the vice president of the United States, chosen because she checked certain political boxes, and chosen by a man himself chosen because party leaders were afraid Bernie Sanders would run away with the party's nomination.pic.twitter.com/wTiyQp5fLv — Brit Hume (@Brit Hume) 1647895344

He said: "This person is the vice president of the United States, chosen because she checked certain political boxes, and chosen by a man himself chosen because party leaders were afraid Bernie Sanders would run away with the party's nomination.”

This person is Vice President Kamala Harris. Hume can say her name. She’s not Beetlejuice. He also uses the word “chosen” multiple times. It’s not clear if he’s a jerk mocking Harris or a stupid hypocrite.

Hume whines that Harris was chosen only because she “checked certain political boxes,” as if that’s never before factored into a vice presidential selection. He also goes full Intercept and claims that “party leaders” elevated Joe Biden over Bernie Sanders. I didn’t know my relatives in South Carolina were Democratic Party bosses. They keep it humble.

Republicans didn’t hold back on roasting the vice president. Newt Gingrich accused Harris of “rambling” and said she humiliated herself so badly she should never leave home again. Sure, the sister served up a word salad, but her minor Rubio moment is hardly disqualifying. It’s not as if past Republican vice presidents have been Frasier Crane-sounding motherfuckers. Gingrich was on his second wife when Dan Quayle regularly mangled the English language.

TODAY: Sarah Palin Also Too Very Interested In Spending Half Term In Congress

When Gingrich was running for president in 2012, he boasted that he’d offer former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin a major role in his administration, and she’s hardly a testament to literacy. Whenever she spoke, you worried that a part of your brain had fallen out of your head. Just yesterday, while Republicans dragged Harris, their once great white folksy hope Palin discussed the Alaska Senate vacancy in a series of unrelated run-on sentences. This one is our favorite:

PALIN: Think of those huge shoes that are to be filled when we consider Don Young's longevity and his passion, his love, his fighting spirit for our wonderful state of Alaska and for the nation as a whole.

Fox News host Eric Bolling just raved over Palin, who sounds like a boxer who took too many blows to the head.

Let’s not forget the past two Republican presidents.

And they want to give Donald Trump another term! So forgive me if I believe the Right’s criticism of Harris’s verbal slip ups — if that, when it's more likely she was aiming for repetition as soaring rhetoric — is disingenuous bullshit. Harris is no more a punchline from VEEP than any of her predecessors.

