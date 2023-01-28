Way, way back in 2016, Christian Pastor Gerald A. Johnson thought he was having a heart attack. It's not clear if he actually did have one or not, but either way, he felt his spirit leave his body. He thought he was going to heaven because of all the good Christian stuff he did while he was alive — but instead found himself going down to the center of the earth, which is of course where Literal Hell is (as per Jesus).

In a video that went viral on TikTok this week, Pastor Johnson described his experiences as "literally undescribable" and then proceeded to describe them in great detail.

One of those things he saw was a man who was “on all fours like a dog and he was burned from the crown of his head to the soles of his feet and his eyes were bulging and worse than that: he was wearing chains on his neck. So he was like a dog in hell. And what was even worse than that was who was holding the chain. It was a demon holding the chain."

You know, there are people who will pay good money for that.

Pastor Johnson explained that he telepathically knew that this particular demon had been riding this particular man his whole life so that he would not be Godly so that he would be able to do whatever this is once he got to hell.

But it gets even worse or even better from there, depending on what you are into. He got to the section of hell where music was playing, and "it was the same music we hear on earth, but instead of entertainers singing it, demons were singing it, and it was the same lyrics we hear here."

Because things are "telepathically" known in hell, he telepathically gleaned that these songs were written in hell and that when musicians get high, they tune into hell and that is where music comes from. The demons give them lyrics for the purposes of controlling people on the earth. The specific songs he heard the demons singing were "Don't Worry Be Happy," "Bust Your Windows,"and Rihanna's"Umbrella," and, he said, every lyric is meant to torment you because you didn't use music to worship God.

You'd think the demons, given the general theme of the place, would have gone with "S&M," but no.Umbrella . That's what they were singing. Just a bunch of demons, hanging out, probably wearing some sweet Fenty Kilowatt highlighter and lingerie sets, singing a beautiful song about friendship. It almost makes me wish I were a believer because that sounds like a pretty awesome time, even with the burnt up dog man.

