The number of stupid things House Republicans want to investigate is quickly becoming breathtaking.

James Comer, the hayseed who will run the House Oversight Committee, is gonna keep this about Hunter Biden's penis, OK? He'd really like y'all to keep this all about Hunter Biden's penis.

One of the presents Kevin McCarthy gave Republicans as part of his begging campaign to be speaker was a literal McCarthy-style investigative committee, run by incoming Judiciary Committee chair Jim Jordan, into the FBI and Justice Department, because they want to stop them from holding Donald Trump and his allies accountable for their many crimes. The "weaponization of the FBI," McCarthy called it. You know, because white Republicans aren't being allowed to get away with anti-American crimes at nearly the rate they've grown accustomed to these days. It passed in last night's vote on the rules package.

House Republicans are set to investigate every mouthbreathing conspiracy theory they ever read on the internet about the origins of COVID. They're going to examine every dingleberry Elon Musk and Matt Taibbi send their way and call it "Big Tech oversight."

And seditionist Congress-dentist Paul Gosar previewed an investigation this weekend as well. A REAL investigation into January 6. (Reminder: Gosar's own family despises him and wants him investigated for his alleged role in the events of January 6.)

“Remember - we will conduct a real investigation into J6. The effort to attempt a coup between traitor Gen. Mark Milley and Pelosi will be reviewed and exposed.” — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS) 1673113606

Don't think about it too hard or your brain will end up like Paul Gosar's.

So, they're going to do an investigation into the coup between General Mark Milley and Nancy Pelosi. What the hell does that mean? Oh who the fuck knows.

You might be confused as to why Pelosi would need to do a coup, considering how the presidential nominee of her party beat the fucking daylights out of the nominee of the other party, and the ceremonial affairs of January 6 were only affirming that. We repeat, don't think about it too hard, or your brain will end up like Paul Gosar's.

But what on earth could Gosar be talking about, a coup between Milley and Pelosi? What did Milley and Pelosi do that day?

Oh wait, that's right! They had a conversation we've known about since a day after January 6, because Pelosi told us about it, in a letter she wrote to House Democrats. Pelosi asked Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, if there were guardrails in place to keep Donald Trump from ordering a nuclear strike in order to try to illegally seize power. For context, remember that Trump had just incited a terrorist attack against the United States of America in order to illegally seize power after losing the election.

Pelosi asked what was in place to keep "an unstable president" from misusing nukes, or the military. She called Trump "unhinged." Milley said he had answered Pelosi's questions about "nuclear command authority."

We just recently found out from House January 6 Select Committee transcripts that Milley agreed with Pelosi that Trump was "crazy."

The panel [confirmed] that Pelosi said: “You know he’s crazy, don’t you,” and that Milley agreed with that assessment.



“That’s right,” Milley replied to investigators.

Here's some of that transcript:

“An extraordinary moment in American history. A speaker of the House asks the chairman of the joint chiefs if the nuclear codes are safe because she fears the president is crazy and liable to make a deadly decision to stay in power. From Milley's testimony re: Jan. 8, 2021 call.” — Robert Costa (@Robert Costa) 1672670833

Milley did agree. He promised that Trump would not be able to use military power for illegal or crazy purposes. He reassured the last respectable speaker of the House, in the days immediately following a domestic terrorist attack carried out in service of a coup by the 45th president.

Not sure what Paul Gosar thinks remains un-investigated there.

Maybe he's just mad that Donald Trump would have been prevented from nuking somebody if he thought it might help him illegally stay in power. Maybe that is the "coup."

Gosar followed up with a second dumb tweet:

“Milleys treasonous sell out to China will be investigated. Pelosi not warning members about intel of impending violence will be exposed. Soon, we'll know the truth.” — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS) 1673113606

We know the truth about that China thing already, just like we know about the Pelosi call. That was where word was coming through the grapevine that China was actually worried that President Little Fingers was going to start a hot nuke war with them and Milley reassured his Chinese counterpart that wasn't going to happen, both just before the election and after January 6.

He talked about all these things to Congress back in 2021, after Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reported them in their book.

Oh well, we are sure Jim Jordan's McCarthyite committee will make sure these things we already know about are on its list of things to yell about endlessly for the next two years, whenever they take a break from Hunter Biden's penis.

