One of the primary rules of the conspiratorial Right is that no one associated with them can ever do anything bad, and if it looks that way, it's a false flag or is actually an example of someone on the Left having done something terrible and everyone conspiring to make the Right look bad in some capacity. The funny thing about this is that they think that we think anything has to be done to make them "look bad." Were this our goal, surely we could rest on the laurels of "they think Tom Hanks eats babies and advertises this fact by wearing red shoes sometimes" — though clearly they have no idea how truly batshit that actually sounds or else I suppose they would be less inclined to believe it.

In any case, Paul Pelosi's attack by a guy who believed in all of the QAnonsense, as well as a variety of conspiracy theories promoted by Tucker Carlson and other members of the Fox News brain trust? Well that can't be true. After all, there has never been any known instance of right-wing terrorism or violence in all of known history.

So they have concocted their own story. It's hard to tell where it first originated, but the going theory is that, actually David DePape was there to have sex with Paul Pelosi, either as his lover or as a male prostitute, and "things got out of hand" during a lover's spat and DePape attacked him.

They claim that this is true because DePape was in his underwear when the police arrived — but this was only reported by one outlet, which later deleted that detail and added a correction note reading "an earlier version of this story misstated what clothing the suspect was wearing when officers found him." Even if it were true, the guy has been identified as a "nudist protester," so it wouldn't be too terribly shocking.

“My sources also name the suspect in this morning's hammer attack on Paul Pelosi as David DePape, born 1980, of Berkeley. He would appear to be a former Castro nudist protester. Things appear set to be bizarre for a while.” — Joe Eskenazi (@Joe Eskenazi) 1666975677

They are all now naturally very outraged about the media's "coverup" of the story they invented.

“The media is attempting to both cover up Paul Pelosi’s affair and blame republicans 🔽” — JD Sharp (@JD Sharp) 1667002094

Yeah. But they're not the only one's blaming the left for a QAnon lunatic attacking Nancy Pelosi with a hammer. Bill Maher has also decided that it is our fault because we shut them up and banned them from Twitter and now they're mad.

[FULL] Real Time With Bill Maher 10/28/22 | HBO Bill Maher October .28, 2022 youtu.be

He said:

When you tell people they can't be heard, they don't go away. Donald Trump has been off Twitter. He didn't go away. He's going to absolutely get the Republican nomination next time. And his people, they didn't go away. They didn't self-deport because he wasn't on Twitter.



And you see, there was an attack at a drag queen story hour at a Portland pub, I don't know why people are bringing their children to a pub, but okay. Then Nancy Pelosi as you mentioned, somebody attacked her thinking she was home, she was not, her husband got attacked in his home.



You know, this is this cold civil war that we're in, that we've been hearing about. Civil war, it's not going to be like the last civil war. It's going to be this kind of stuff. And I think when you shut off that valve of letting people talk, I think that stuff only gets worse.

Somehow Maher's description of the attack on Paul Pelosi was not the most confused part of this. For the record, David DePape had not one but two blogs. He was very able to express himself and share his thoughts on "the Jews," on Black people, and on trans people, he was free to go on and on about his belief in various conspiracy theories. He was very actively expressing himself, which is how we know he believed all of these batshit things.

No one has barred people from talking or writing or sharing their thoughts. There have been a small amount of limits set regarding what can and cannot be said on a particular platform — and it is pretty much limited to things that are harmful to other people or things that would make the platform unusable for a significant number of people. For instance, Trump's insistence upon claiming that the election had been stolen from him led to hundreds of people invading congress and now many of them are in prison. Spreading fake cures for COVID is also harmful, because it could kill people. Allowing trolling and targeted harassment would lead to everyone but trolls leaving the platform en masse, which would then fuck them with advertisers.

Rudely, Maher has yet to formulate a plan for how much attention we should give these people in order to keep them from having to attack Paul Pelosi with a hammer. If we listen to their thoughts on "the Jews" for fifteen minutes a day, will that do it?

If Bill Maher so desperately wants to hear what these people have to say, I would be happy to direct him to the many, many places where they are sharing their many fascinating thoughts. If he wants those people to be heard, why doesn't he go to them? Or is it just us non-mega-rich leftists that are supposed to be taking this all in? Perhaps he could even have them on his show? As much as I don't think giving these people a platform is a great idea personally, if Maher thinks that this could prevent another violent hammer attack, then is it not his duty to bring these people on and engage with them?

But of all the ways the Left bashed Paul Pelosi over the head with a hammer repeatedly, perhaps the most poignant way was by demoralizing the police by making a whole thing about it when they kill an unarmed Black person. Clearly, if we had cheered more for them, they would have been able to prevent the attack, as well as all of the other crime.

“Fox News brings on Michael Shellenberger, who calls the Pelosi attack a "wakeup call" as "we are in a crime crisis in our country because we demoralize the police" and "have basically said to the police they are the enemy."” — Justin Baragona (@Justin Baragona) 1666980548

Cops, apparently, operate on Tinkerbell rules. If you don't clap for them while saying "I believe in qualified immunity" over and over again, they are forced to stand around and mope all day instead of doing their jobs — while still remaining an exception to the "these kids today don't want to work!" narrative.

It should probably be noted that San Francisco no longer has a progressive prosecutorfor a DA, having replaced Chesa Boudin with a "tough on crime" prosecutor who is very excited to go back to the very successful War on Drugs. This was supposed to make all of the crime in the city go away, though this has yet to occur.

Now, this is just this afternoon. Surely by tomorrow there will be some great theories about how this was all caused by concern over climate change, the mere existence of drag queens and, of course, critical race theory.

