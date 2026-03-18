Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

Littlest wild cat in Africa, the black-footed cat, is your hed gif critter today: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/its-naias-nineteenth

And your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/81b0256c-fbb7-49a2-b92c-68e02b0d0444?utm_source=share

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

Full-on dictator shit. I’m loving the opening paragraph, though.

———-

“Julius Caesar started off 44 BCE feeling pretty good: In January, as the story goes, the Roman Senate renewed his appointment as dictator, and the following month, the decreed he’d serve as dictator “for life.” They also announced that Caesar’s portrait would appear on coins—the first time any living Roman had appeared on currency. By March, he was murdered. So what does this have to do with Donald Trump?”

https://www.thehandbasket.co/p/mint-trump-gold-coin-ccac-video-removed

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