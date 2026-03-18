Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Good morning good morning, it’s time for your tabs!

Bitchbaby Trump still demanding the rest of the world come to our aid in the war of choice he started, while still planning another round of illegal tariffs, these ones based on “slavery.” (Paul Krugman)

Meanwhile, we’re starving Cuba.

This is not my favorite version of “Hasta Siempre,” but she does re-create the famous “woman with nursing baby and machine gun” photograph, so it’s the one I’m posting!

Some of the rightest-wing lunatic “constitutional sheriffs” are not down with this whole ICE arrest everybody thing, although the article about it forgets to note that actually ICE is arresting a lot of people who came here quite legally, and continued to live quite legally, and haven’t done anything anything illegal at all. (Florida Phoenix)

Tiny Nazi peaces out. (NBC News)

Oh no Republicans are scared of the midterms oh no! (The New Republic)

Oh no a judge slapped RFK Jr. (or at least his anti-vaxx bullshit) oh no! (The Fucking News)

The judge auditioning for Trump Supreme Court justice with his learned treatise on trans women, Korean spas, and “swinging dicks.” (Talking Points Memo)

Shit getting crazy in New Jersey courtrooms as judge has DOJ attorney literally thrown out o.O (Gift link New York Times)

Pope Bob from Chicago met with an investigative reporter who’s been writing about Opus Dei. Sounds like Pope Bob might decide to fuck Opus Dei’s shit up! (Letters from Leo) Bonus Post! Pope Bob Says Mar-A-Lago Face Gross, Stop It. (Letters From Leo)

Did I watch the Oscars? Of course not! But Garrett Bucks makes this Ryan Coogler fella sound real sweet! (The White Pages)

Buzzfeed might go under because it only made $158.3 million last year. Wonkette has thoughts. (Buzzfeed)

They are 'give Wonkette money'

Oh, did Buzzfeed pivot to AI? Buzzfeed pivoted to AI. (Futurism)

That’s just a very good headline: Robot Escorted Away By Cops After Terrorizing Old Woman. (Futurism)

Blaming your smartglasses-coached testimony on the ChatGPT isn’t a real good blame. (404 Media)

I think they should not upload human brains or fruit fly brains into the AI. (The Guardian)

I brought you a present to wash all of that away.

You are welcome, I love you.

Lauren Hough has a new Travels with Charley-style book out (for pre-order) and I’M IN IT, and she calls me STEVIE NICKS and A WITCH. (Bookshop affiliate link; your Wonkette gets a cut.) (Hell, Bookshop affiliate link in general, buy your books aqui!)

Yes I’m going to be shilling this fundraiser all month. Support the girls’ Detroit public elementary school and buy some pizza (pizza). Little Caesar’s will ship the incredibly convenient pizza kits right to your home! Swear to god it is worth having these in your freezer, I was sad when we finally ate all ours last year. (Pizza Pizza)

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