After it became clear yesterday that the midterm elections gave Republicans a slim majority in the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi today gave a brief speech today to say that in the next Congress, she won't seek to remain as leader of the House Democrats. She'll continue to serve as representative for her San Francisco district, but said, "For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic Congress that I so deeply respect. And I am grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility."

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-California), who's expected to eventually be elected speaker once Republicans can't find anyone else to agree on, didn't bother showing up. Republican members didn't join in most of the many standing ovations during the speech, the only exceptions coming when Pelosi offered thanks for all the good wishes that have been expressed for her husband Paul, who continues to recover after being attacked by a guy motivated by the insane conspiracy theories driving Republican politics. They also mostly stood up when she acknowledged her children and grandchildren in the chamber.

No Republicans stood when Pelosi said American voters last week "rejected violence and insurrection," and "gave proof through the night that our flag was still there." The R's wouldn't be tricked into standing for a line from the national anthem, even when delivered by a Baltimore native. Some patriots!

“interesting to watch which members are giving standing ovations during Pelosi's speech and which aren't” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1668706048

Pelosi rather pointedly noted that she had "enjoyed working with three presidents," naming George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden, but leaving out the name of another one, who never worked with her. She also noted that when she first came to Congress in 1987, "there were 12 Democratic women. Now there are 90, and we want more."

President Biden issued a brief statement from the White House that said when he thinks of Pelosi, "I think of dignity," and praising her as "the most consequential Speaker of the House of Representatives in our history " — not one of , you'll note, and he's probably right.

All afternoon, Twitter has been full of nice comments from Democrats in both houses of Congress. We especially like this one from Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Maine Rhode Island (I was looking at the words Rhode Island as I typed Maine, I swear!) which includes that terrific photo of Pelosi speaking to all the white guys at a Trump Cabinet meeting.

“I keep this picture of @SpeakerPelosi at my desk. She may be stepping down but the picture stays.” — Sheldon Whitehouse (@Sheldon Whitehouse) 1668708325

Also, there were some impressive cheap shots from some cheap shits, like this funny joke from serial liar Dinesh D'Souza that called Pelosi a drunk while also joking about the attack on her husband.

Such sophisticated wordplay from a guy who likes to remind people he graduated from Dartmouth. Also he is a staunch defender of Christian values. Really makes you wonder why more people don't flock to the GOP. (Of course, Nancy Pelosi famously doesn't drink, but when has the truth ever mattered to Dinesh D'souza?)

Former Speaker Paul Ryan, who MAGA Republicans hate a few kilolimbaughs less than they hate Pelosi, offered an altogether gracious comment , which is why there's no place for him in today's GOP.

“I tip my cap as I welcome @speakerpelosi to the former speaker’s club and congratulate her on a historic career in the House.” — Paul Ryan (@Paul Ryan) 1668706453

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-California) shared a sweet photo, and you know what, we much prefer the nice tweets to the ugly ones today.

“My daughter and every little girl like her has countless more opportunities today than girls before them because @SpeakerPelosi served. #HerStory” — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@Rep. Eric Swalwell) 1668709993

Also too, Kamala Harris's photo from the State of the Union address makes me grin:

“Thank you, @SpeakerPelosi. Our entire nation is forever grateful for your leadership.” — Vice President Kamala Harris (@Vice President Kamala Harris) 1668716763

And by golly, I'm just going to call it parked right there, because even though there are more stinkers like that convicted felon we included, I'd rather just revel in how awesome Nancy Pelosi was at her job.

