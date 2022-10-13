Sandy Hook families now own Alex Jones after a one billiondollar verdict. Go to hell, Alex Jones. Go to hell hard. (News Times)

So right, some Mar-a-Lago bullshit courtesy of your generous Wonkette and its gift link Washington Posts!

Good thing there are no Chinese spies (a third time) at Mar-a-Lago! (ProPublica)

Franklin Foer says Merrick Garland so totally going to indict Donald Trump, but what does he know, he also thought the FBI wouldn't rubbish his "hey um what about all these weird comms between Trump Org, Betsy DeVos's hospital chain, and Russia" story to the New York Timesright before the election! (Atlantic)

The "semi"-fascists can't wait! — Jonathan Chait at New York mag

A history of the 1866 midterms, for you nerds who are nerds. (CNN)

The Lebanon Israel maritime agreement brokered by the Biden administration (Bibi Netanyahu called it a betrayal or something, I already forget because that guy doesn't matter anymore!) as splainered by lib Jews J Stree t (my uncle is a board member, disclosure and things), and their congratulations Dark Brandon (not Dark Brandon) post.

Ron DeSantis overrode his Republican colleagues because their redistricting maps weren't illegal enough. I don't think he is a very good man. (ProPublica)

Hello, new national monument, how do you do? (HuffPost)

AMERICANS LYING ABOUT COVID??? (University of Utah)

FACEBOOK LYINGABOUTANYTHING???? —The Wire

I'm sure Uber and ... the other ones will take Joe Biden's new Labor contractor rule very well. — Reuters

The 8Chan war against the founder of 8Chan is ... it's scary actually! People are ALL FUCKED UP! — Vice

How Angela Lansbury saved her daughter from Charles Manson? Okay, Variety,I click you now. And no shit, the same thing happened with Doris Day and her son! (Express)

The children are being rude to the service workers with their "Tik-Tok" demands and dances! I don't like it at all. (Eater)

Go to jail, sandwich (con) artists. Go to jail for all the fraud. — Daily Beast

Unusual couple with a fat lady and a nonfat man. (Traveler Dreams, I guess)

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Please keep Wonkette going, if you appreciate us!

Want to just donate once?