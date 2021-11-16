Donald Trump petulantly tweeted on January 8, "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20." This was his final tweet before he was banned from the platform because he wouldn't stop spreading election lies and inciting violence. Two days earlier, Trump had incited an attack on the Capitol as part of his desperate effort to overturn the presidential election he'd lost like a loser. No reasonable person wanted him at Joe Biden's inauguration.

Journalist Jonathan Karl's upcoming book, Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show, provides some new context to Trump's farewell tweet, and it's pathetically in character for the twice-impeached thug. It seems Mitch McConnell wasn't thrilled that Trump's thugs attacked Congress, so he suggested congressional leaders join him in drafting a “fuck off forever" letter to President Klan Robe. They would explicitly demand that he and his droogs stay away from the upcoming inauguration. This would make Trump the first outgoing president to fail to attend his successor's inauguration since Andrew Johnson noped out on Ulysses S. Grant's.

From ABC News:

"McConnell felt he could not give Trump another opportunity to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power," Karl writes in the new book. "McConnell wanted to get a letter together from the top four congressional leaders informing Trump that he had been disinvited."

McConnell is evil incarnate but he has a brain in his head. You don't invite coup conspirators to major public events where half the line of succession is present. There was no reason to trust that Trump wouldn't try something prior to Biden's official swearing-in. After all, Trump also tweeted the following on January 8:

The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!

Yikes.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy opposed the idea, even though Trump had left him high and dry during the insurrection. McCarthy begged Trump to call off his goons, and he reportedly said, "Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are." Yet McCarthy believed Trump's presence at the inauguration would send “an important message of unity." It's amazing his brain produces enough power to keep his legs moving.

Keep in mind that McCarthy had several weeks after the election to promote national “unity." He could've demanded that Trump accept he lost a free and fair election, stop pouting, and perform the bare minimum niceties afforded to him when he was elected. Instead, McCarthy and other GOP leaders enabled Trump's refusal to participate in a peaceful transfer of power. McCarthy himself helped spread the Big Lie.

Loyal stooge to the end, McCarthy tattled to Trump about McConnell's plan, so Trump struck first. You couldn't disinvite him, because he wasn't going to the motherfucker anyway! It shouldn't shock us if that was McConnell's intent all along. Trump voluntarily chooses not to attend, so McConnell avoids personally snubbing him. McConnell played to Trump's colossal vanity and fragile ego.

Obviously, Trump can't let this revelation stand. His chief spokesperson, Liz Harrington, once again helping him bypass his Twitter suspension, tweeted the following message today :

From Election Day, November 3rd, the day I realized that the 2020 Presidential Election was rigged, I would never have agreed to go to Joe Biden's Inauguration. This decision was mine, and mine alone. The old broken-down Crow, Mitch McConnell had nothing to do with it.



According to third-rate reporter Jonathan Karl of ABC Fake News, McConnell unsuccessfully tried getting a letter signed by others for me not to go. This was nothing I ever heard of and actually, if he ever did get it signed, I probably would have held my nose and gone. The Election was rigged, the facts are clear, and Mitch McConnell did nothing. He was probably too busy working on deals with China for his wife and family!

Jesus Christ, there's enough here for an entire graduate-level psychology course. Trump declares he realized the 2020 presidential election was rigged on Election Day, when it became obvious he'd lost. That's what provided him with conclusive proof of widespread voter fraud, specifically at the top of the ticket. He knew he'd never attend Biden's inauguration, BUT if he'd known that that no one wanted him there, he would've gone anyway. He wouldn't have delivered a “message of unity," but a defiant middle finger of pettiness.

This sick bastard is still the prohibitive favorite to win the Republican nomination for president in 2024. And it's a sicker electorate that still supports him.

