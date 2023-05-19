There is a lovely interview with Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Mayor of Transportation, in Wired right now. The headline says that Pete "Love God, Beer and his Electric Mustang."

And we guess that bothered whatever white supremacist incels (we are just guessing) are working the chyrons at Fox News these days.

"The "MEDIA" apparently consists of one liberal columnist." — Justin Baragona

As Justin Baragona points out there, "media" is apparently the one journalist, Virginia Heffernan, who did the interview. And they are so offended that "media" wrote that!

What is it, Fox News losers?

Is Pete not allowed to love God for some reason? Is this part of the little weird homophobic reactions you always have toward him?

In the interview, Pete talks about his Episcopalian faith, and his take on the spiritual components of being the guy who oversees transportation — journeys , if you will — in the US government is just, you know, a level of thoughtfulness you're not going to get from some braindead MAGA weenus.

Is Pete not supposed to like beer? Did somebody on Fox News make some moron joke about "HEH HEH HEH BUD LIGHT PROBABLY"? Missed opportunity, if so, the kind of morons who watch Fox would have liked that.

Is there something wrong with Pete's Electric Mustang? Does it bother the white masculinity warriors at Fox News?

Because he talked about white masculinity warriors in his interview (bold print is the interviewer):

Speaking of is-this-about-you, have you followed the masculinity crusade of former TV personality Tucker Carlson—testicle warming and the rest?



"I mean, where to begin on this? Fears about masculinity are a way into the fear of displacement. Masculinity establishes a default place, and that place is being shifted and threatened by modernity. A man as the head of the household. The only one who earns income. The default leader in any social or political organization.



The politicization of masculinity is code for Nothing in your life has to change . The problem is, of course, lots of things have to change. Either because there was something wrong with the old way—or because, even as the old way seemed perfectly fine, it’s not an option.



This is true with the realities of climate change. If you can’t face that change, you might retreat to the default place of masculinity. Maybe that’s why someone characterized electric vehicles as emasculating. I think it was Marjorie Taylor Greene."



Are they not?



"To me, a car is a car.



Actually, the electric truck has got more torque than a regular truck. And it’ll tow just as well."

LMAO.

And yet EVs unaccountably fall on the femme side of the ledger, like Impossible burgers.



"Right. A lot of this discussion about masculinity doesn’t have anything to do with the immediate function that’s at stake.



I’m thinking about burgers, right? I love a good cheeseburger. I hate a bad veggie burger. I like a good veggie burger. The Burger King Impossible Whopper with bacon is not a bad combo.



Likewise, when it comes to driving. I mean, there’s a very literal, physical, technical sense in which power is at stake when you drive. It feels good to be driving a vehicle with a lot of power.



The vehicle I get around DC in is a Mustang Mach-E. The fact that Ford made one of their first electric vehicles a Mustang is probably not an accident. It has three modes. Whisper, Engage, and Unbridled. There are propulsion sound effects involved in the different modes to help you feel conscious of the power of the engine.



Clearly, we have a chance to rewrite some of these easy gender tropes. My life happens to cut across them. I like drinking beer, lifting weights, splitting wood. I'm also gay and I like playing piano. I do a lot of the caregiving for our toddlers and other things that supposedly aren’t masculine."

Yeah, we can see why Fox News is so triggered by Pete. And the interview is A LOT of that.

He is their negation.

Also he kicks them in their fucking dicks every time he goes on their airwaves, and it is very funny.

LIKE SO! Fox News Hosts Have Kink, It Is Secretary Mayor Pete Kicking Them In Dick

We don't know what the Fox News segment was about, because fuck what Fox News thinks about Pete Buttigieg. They probably bitched and moaned about it even more last night, because Fox News hosts are as predictable as they are weak as they are sad.

Read the whole Wired interview, though, it's nice and fun and good and smart, because those are the things Secretary Mayor Pete is.

Again, Fox News's negation.

