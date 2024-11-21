screengrab, Hegseth on the Reformation Red Pill Podcast with one of his TheoBro creep friends

In any decent country, this would be the end of gross, sick Pete Hegseth with his white Christian nationalist tattoos and his Defense secretary nomination. In Donald Trump’s MAGA-verse, it might be the audition that proves he’s serious about taking the job.

But Mediaite got the full police report from the 2017 incident where Hegseth was accused of raping a woman, and then proceeded to pay off the alleged victim. (No charges were filed, which Hegseth’s lawyer claims means the allegations were “false.” That’s not how that works, but anyway, he denies it, and Hegseth says what happened was consensual.)

We wrote yesterday that Hegseth’s nomination was starting to look shaky. That was before this.

And we must ask: who the fuck brings roofies to a Republican women’s conference? (Allegedly?)

Was he there to meet women? (Allegedly?)

Obviously all the trigger warnings in the universe apply to this post.

The report runs 22 pages, and it is just absolutely awful, and graphic.

It begins with a narrative from a nurse at the Kaiser Permanente hospital, after a person came in wishing to be identified as “Jane Doe,” who was allegedly sexually assaulted between October 7 and 8, 2017, a few days before, at the Hyatt in Monterey, California. She was there for a rape kit. She believed someone had slipped something into her drink, as she couldn’t remember much that happened that night. She believed she was sexually assaulted, though.

At that point, Jane Doe wasn’t sure what she wanted to do. She didn’t even want to disclose the suspect’s name.

A suppplemental report explains that Jane Doe was at the hotel in Monterey for a Republican women’s conference, and that Pete Hegseth was a speaker. Again, it’s graphic. This is directly from the report;

DOE was at the Hyatt Hotel in Monterey, California on 10/7/17 attending a Republican women's conference. On 10/7/17 she was drinking at the hotel after the conference and remembers approaching PETER HEGSETH, who was a speaker at the convention, and commented on how she did not appreciate how he treated women. DOE then remembers leaving the hospitality room and going to a hotel room. She sees the suspect, HEGSETH, and remembers his dog tag necklace. DOE then remembers HEGSETH ejaculating on her stomach. HEGSETH told DOE "clean it up". Doe than found her way back to her own hotel room.

In another supplemental, the result of further followup investigation, Jane Doe says she had been drinking at a sports bar attached to the hotel after the conference. “That’s when things got fuzzy.”

She said she had seen Hegseth throughout the day, and thought he was “giving off a ‘creeper’ vibe.” She didn’t like how he was always touching women’s legs. She was grossed out that other women seemed to think he was “dreamy.” She told him so and argued with him near the pool after (she thinks) he followed her out of the bar.

The next thing she remembers, she was in a room she didn’t know, with Hegseth, and didn’t remember getting there. She said he took her phone, and blocked her physically from leaving. She said she remembered saying “no” a lot, but not much more. You can read the full narrative in the report if you’d like.

Police also talked to other women from the conference, plus hotel staff, and reviewed surveillance footage. That’s all in there, as is Hegseth’s side of the story. (One of the women said Hegseth was also aggressive with her.)

This is from Mediaite’s summary of an incident before the alleged rape, but tell us this doesn’t sound like an obnoxious MAGA dude with anger issues:

Police spoke with a staffer at the front desk of the hotel who said that around 1:30 a.m. that night he received multiple complaints about a couple causing a disturbance by the pool. There, he found Doe and Hegseth, who “began to curse” when he tried to speak with them, according to the police report. Hegseth told the hotel worker he had “freedom of speech” while Jane Doe told the worker they were Republicans and apologized for Hegseth, the worker said.

They scream about their freedom of speech at the stupidest of times, don’t they?

Again, this is the person who wants to be the secretary of Defense, a job which due to his fanaticism and lack of experience he thinks entails removing all the “woke” things from the military.

But for MAGA nominees this is just de rigueur. The New York Times also has an update today on its front page about all the times Matt Gaetz, attorney general nominee, paid women for sex. HHS nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s former nanny is speaking out on all the times she says he groped her.

There’s even a sex scandal breaking involving Education secretary nominee Linda McMahon, as CNN explains:

A recent lawsuit alleges Linda McMahon, who President-elect Donald Trump tapped to lead the Department of Education, knowingly enabled the sexual exploitation of children by a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) employee as early as the 1980s — allegations she denies.

Teenage boys between 13 and 15. Read all about it.

But hey, when the president who appointed you is an adjudicated rapist and convicted felon who’s been accused of sexual misconduct by something like 26 women, we guess there are no standards.

[report / Mediaite / CNN]

Evan has a side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan on BlueSky!

Follow Evan on Facebook!

Here, a LinkTree!

Share

Want to donate just once?