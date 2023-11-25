I looked up “sexy” on our favorite rights-free photo site and this is what came up. Photo by Dollar Gill on Unsplash

Here on Substack, the not-so-new home of yr Wonkette, there is one recipemommyblog and gay car review site to rule them all, and YOU are on it. But there are also other good places to read things, so here’s a list.

Okay first, why am I doing this? Great query. I was thinking about holiday shopping, and how a subscription to Wonkette makes a great gift!

Then I started thinking about how some of us might crave a bit of an escape from said holidays, perhaps through art. This led me to sincerity, so please gird your sensual loins for this treacle …

I genuinely hope you have all survived any family interactions that may or may not have occurred this week. I know some are dealing with enormous grief and loss. And I know this is a HUMOROUS PLACE but goddammit I get mushy and sincere more since I can’t take the edge off with Kentucky bourbon like a REAL AMERICAN BOOZEBAG and I can’t even smoke American Jesus’s own gift, the heady dank cannabis, so I will just USE ALL CAPS to remind you I too am MADE OF RED WHITE AND BLUE RANCH DRESSING.

When you read these recommendations, keep in mind I don’t speak for anybody else here at Wonkette Corporate Campus a.k.a. a milkshake dungeon on Mackinaw Island that repeatedly receives a five star rating on Yelp. Some of the writers below are more politically chatty than others. Of course I don’t agree with everything ever published on these blogzzz but I do enjoy the writing and respect the creators very much.

A non-comprehensive list of some other good Substack newsletters

Anything written by any of us on Wonkette — Some of us have our own newsletters, and you can click on our names to see if a title pops up. The Wakeful by Patrice Peck — This roundup of links and analysis focuses specifically on issues pertaining to Black women in the US and the wider world. Patrice is an accomplished writer and editor. She reads more than anybody I know, as far as I can tell. I learn a lot from her and also she is perfect at fashion. The Audacity. by Roxane Gay — A delightful mix of pop culture, politics, and whatever Roxane is interested in that particular week. Roxane is a generous human and a gifted educator as well as a best-selling author, a TV/film writer, and other good things. The Present Age by Parker Molloy — If you like deep dives into news coverage and media business practices, this is for YOU. Parker’s brain is remarkably larger and more capable than my own, which quite frankly can be said for anyone else on this list, but bears particular mention here. Another person who reads A LOT. Am I moving to Chicago to lightly fangirl over her and Robyn IRL? Perhaps. Cannot confirm or deny at this time!!!!! Steady by Dan Rather and Elliot Kirschner — These gents make me happy all the time, even when they write about sad things. Why? Because they are what the title promises: steady. There is something reassuring about the grounded, thoughtful, pragmatic and loving approach they seem to take in any issue I read. They even do a regular feature called “A Reason to Smile,” and sometimes it makes me cry. The Small Bow by A.J. Daulerio — Specifically geared to folks in recovery from addiction or other mental health issues, A.J. regularly provides a roundup of beautiful art and writing. If you are not a sober person, do not worry — you are welcome there, too. I sometimes recommend it to friends as “a place for people trying to get their shit together and be decent.” If you live or work with an addict, this may be incredibly enlightening. I promise you will read many voices, and a lot of people taking responsibility for their shit. If you’re concerned about this part, in my experience, nobody will push 12-step or God stuff on you . On a personal note, I love A.J., even though I don’t get to catch up with him very often. He’s one of those people I like to think I would’ve been Olden Tymes pen pals with before President Albert Gore invented electricity. He’s built a legacy of helping others through creative expression, and it’s amazing to behold. Also I love that some people who write over at The Small Bow will say they’re proud of what they’re trying to do, but nobody ever says, “Oh I’m so perfect and great now.” Still Space with Sian Clifford — I decided to pick one UNAMERICAN hero, and it is BAFTRA winner and Emmy nominee Sian Clifford. She’s best known to US audiences as Fleabag’s gorgeous, successful, highly critical sister. I am getting goosebumps thinking of Sian’s performance as this hilarious, deceptively icy, and sometimes heartbreakingly guarded character, who has a vulnerable and warm gooey center. Sian writes about poetry, film, beloved books, and whatever she likes. It’s a fun dip into her world, which is so much bigger than one role. Oldster Magazine by Sari Botton — Are you old? Do you hope to be old one day before you are inevitably dead? Great news: Sari has a newsletter about being old and getting old and all sorts of stuff good related stuff. I am a subscriber, as I am to all the previously mentioned newsletters.

Alright then, as you might expect, I want to encourage alla youse to link to your favorite Substacks in the comments! If you write one yourself, don’t be afraid to self-promote. There is nothing more American than telling people you are great and that they should reward you with cash money. Which reminds me…

