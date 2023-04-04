Florida just passed a six-week abortion ban and later the cops arrested people who were peacefully protesting.This included Florida Democrats Nikki Fried and Lauren Book, the Senate minority leader. (ABC Action News)

“@Ryan_N_Wiggins @TheRickWilson Every Dem voting campaign targeting women should be using this photo starting tonight.” — Ryan Wiggins 🏴‍☠️ (@Ryan Wiggins 🏴‍☠️) 1680576698



Finland's right-wing National Coalition party defeated the center-left Social Democratic Party in last week's election. Hey, at least voter turnout was an impressive 71.9 percent! This unfortunately ends Sanna Marin's four-year tenure as prime minister. (The Guardian)



Some of the best moment from Vice President Kamala Harris's recent trip to Africa. (The Root)

Two far-right federal appeals court judges — James Ho and Elizabeth Branch — won't hire clerks from Yale or Stanford. See, some students there tried to "cancel" some far-right speakers so they're gonna "cancel" the entire school. It's the elephant gun maneuver they teach you in the first year of law school. (The Daily Beast)

My former Rep. Pramila Jayapal takes us on a stroll through the “apocabliss." (Slate)

That's right, sister. (Twitter)

Brynn Tannehill on how “just asking questions” is "a bad-faith, politically motivated media tactic that manipulates readers into buying a skewed worldview." (Dame)

Let's stop pretending the media is liberal. (Substack)

Never Trump conservative David Frum on Republicans' moral cowardice. (The Atlantic)

Many prominent Republicans want Trump gone. But they are caught in a trap of their own bad faith: They want prosecutors to do for them the job they are too scared and broken to do for themselves. But they also, for their own crass political advantage, want to pretend to be on Trump’s side during the prosecution—while inwardly cheering on the prosecutors.

Vintage cars are going electric, but unlike with Miles Davis, the result interests me. (Vanity Fair)

Those proclamations about supposed journalistic objectivity might themselves reflect implicit bias. (The Nation)

Stanley Tucci teaches you how to make a damn fine Negroni. "Damn Fine Negroni" was also my nickname in college. (Food and Wine)

Here are some decent replacements for coriander or cilantro if you somehow don't have access to the most basic supermarket. (Salon)

Passover starts at sundown Wednesday, and here’s Alison Roman with a seasonal feast.

