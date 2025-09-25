Wonkette

Doktor Zoom
Doktor Zoom
3h

Let's just emphasize it every chance we get: Trump and his people use language not to communicate, but as a cudgel. They don't care about what words mean, only that they have the effect of building support for whatever they do. Free speech is the greatest thing ever, except when late-night comedians hurt Trump's feelings, or anyone sees ICE acting like thugs and calls them thugs.

"Dehumanization" is bad if it's done to ICE agents. But it's mandatory when speaking about anyone without papers, because the people in this story, for instance, aren't "Massachusetts parents" at all — they're ILLEGALS.

Excellent thread on that by "The Editorial Board" on Bluesky:

https://bsky.app/profile/did:plc:h3ki44q6c2jrhhphbwfr7yaf/post/3lznz5zzv322s

Reply
Share
Virgin Monk Boy
4h

ICE holding a 5-year-old girl outside her own house like she’s a poker chip isn’t “law enforcement.” It’s cosplay Gestapo with cheaper uniforms. And the press release spin? “We were rescuing her.” Sure. Just like kidnappers are really offering complimentary Uber rides.

When the government blocks a sick child from reaching her front door because Daddy didn’t bow at the right paperwork altar, the mask slips. That’s not order. That’s theater of cruelty.

Blessed be the ones who call it what it is before the euphemisms eat our souls.

Share
