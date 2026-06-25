Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

Well I'd guess this is needed.

Time for another cat photo as album cover! Bear and Harry Go Indigo.

(covers of Indigo Girls songs)

They did change the words a bit, "Closest To Fine"

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-282449268?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

Reply
Share
2 replies
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
3h

"We like the part where the troopers, like all poorly educated American fascists, explain that actually this is freedom because “Go to China, they’d run over you in a tank in Red Square!”"

1) you're not allowed to say that

2) Trump is on record approving of it

3) Red Square. Jesus fuck.

Reply
Share
14 replies
843 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture