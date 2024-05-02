Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

More bad tabs today, imagine that!

Pro-Israel counterprotesters attacked pro-Palestinian protesters at UCLA Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, wearing black shirts and white masks, over several hours???

Over several hours, counterdemonstrators threw objects, including wood and a metal barrier, at the camp and those inside, with fights repeatedly breaking out. Some tried to force their way into the camp, and the pro-Palestinian side used pepper spray to defend themselves.

And where exactly were the fucking LAPD? This would seem to be the “last resort” they speak of when it is *incumbent* on them to bring police in. I guess the LAPD learned its response protocols from the good officers of Uvalde. (LA Times) Or the student journalists from UCLA themselves, who were publishing at 3 in the morning. (Daily Bruin) Gavin Newsom would also like to know what the actual fuck, Los Angeles. (CNN) And Mayor Karen Bass, did nobody alert you in the night? This is not the kind of micromanaging competence I love about you.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published — or —

This here donate button!

I’ve been worried about Chicago since before October 7. Robert Kuttner looks back at the Chicago DNC ‘68 and says Joe Biden better pull a fucking inside straight. (The American Prospect)

The Bedouins are under attack from Israel and Hamas and Iran. (Unpopular Front)

Jezebel has quite a point about Trump’s recent interview blithely okaying states “monitoring pregnancies”:

Cool cool! (Jezebel)

Trump’s TIME mag interview and the road through Splitsville. (Ellis and Steve at Wonkette’s THE SPLIT)

The DOJ Civil Rights division’s Kristen Clarke says she had an arrest expunged in the midst of a multiyear period when she was the victim of domestic violence. Guess who thinks who should resign? (CNN)

Everybody cheer for Alan Kelly, the old man who got acquitted of shooting and killing an illegal immigrant who ran across his land, everything is wonderful! (MSNBC)

Via The Bulwark (paywall), the wealth of Americans under 40 is *historically high*. (Center for American Progress) Meanwhile, 61 percent of Americans under 45 think they are eating an economic shit sandwich with broken glass in it. (CNN) So I don’t know what to fucking tell you.

Yes, mom. (Dawn System) I want to be a superager please Jesus. (I’m not optimistic!) (Journal of Neuroscience)

Food and Wine editor wants you to stop gendering her dinner please. (I do love Girl Dinner though, it is basically “charcuterie” or “snack” from what I gather.) (Food and Wine)

SNACKS: Our partner Martie has hella cheap good snacks on overstock and YOU are keeping them out of the landfill. If you purchase through our link, we get a honkin’ commission. This was an ad!

If you are shopping on Amazon anyway, using this link gives us a small commission on everything you buy until you check out (unless you close the tab first, obviously).

This has been an unpleasant edition of tabs, let’s have some Lemon Jelly.