Meet Texas's Jasmine Crockett, the US House's new public defender member! (If she ever gets sworn in.) (HuffPost)

Meet Florida's Anna Paulina Luna, the US House's new member (if she ever gets sworn in) going for the classic "I'm not a witch." (Daily Kos)

Texas court: Minors can't get birth control without parental consent now, so that's not awesome! — Texas Tribune

DOJ says USPS can deliver abortion pills in states that ban it, but presumably that won't stop law enforcement from arresting the women who order them : / (Reuters)

Really knowledgeable and interesting James Fallows on the Southwest meltdown. (He wrote more than one book on airline deregulation? Seems like onewould be just the right number.) (Substack)

Canada is barring foreigners from buying "investment" properties, sure wish we could but then where would the Russian mafia park its money if not in Trump Towers? (CNN)

More on your green energy rebates and free shit! First, sign up for an energy audit. It's free! — Vox

What's up with grid batteries? They're too successful and it's CHAOS! (Canary Media)

Puerto Rican cities suing fossil fuel companies for the climate change RICOs ...

...

...

suave.

: ) — The Guardian

Has America learned its cryptocurrency lesson? Oh The New Republic, how droll you are!

From one MILLION years ago, so many years ago it's on Blogspot, an explanation of the "crazification factor." (Kung Fu Monkey)

LOL he tried the Office Space crime and got caught, but even best about this story: He spent all his stolen $$$ on GameStop stock. — Gift link Washington Post

If you fake your own death and then pop back up like BYGONES, people are going to be mad instead of happy, isn't that funny. (Daily Beast)

Hey let's learn about Charles Ponzi, who gifted the world his melodious name. — History Defined

