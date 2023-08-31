Donald Trump had a tough couple years last week. He was arrested in Georgia and posed for his first commemorative mugshot. His fellow blackguards might flip on him at any moment. Judge Tanya Chutkan just set his DC coup trial for the day before Super Tuesday. Now his poll numbers have dropped slightly. Why, he can almost make out his closest competitor in the rear view mirror.

According to a new Emerson College Polling survey conducted after the first Republican debate, Trump’s down to just 50 percent support in the Republican primary, his lowest yet. He was at 56 percent prior to the debate (and you know, the prominent arrest for all the crimes) but Emerson still frames this as somehow related to his ghosting that clown parade. Emerson’s headline reads: Trump Debate Snub May Open Door for Other Candidates. Yeah, no, there is no door, open or closed, just a giant brick wall the other candidates are bashing their heads against while smiling.

Trump currently faces 91 felony counts in four different jurisdictions, and he’s still performing far better than he did in 2016, when candidates actually bothered campaigning against him. But the only real fuel for a 2024 horse race is desperate hope.

Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, said, “While Trump saw a slight dip in support, the question from this poll is whether this is a blip for Trump or if the other Republican candidates will be able to rally enough support to be competitive for the caucus and primary season.”

This is not a “question.” It’s magical thinking.

Emerson shares the supposed “post-debate bump” from the other candidates:

Ron DeSantis is at 12 percent when the Florida governor only had 10 percent beforehand. Meanwhile, Mike Pence boosted from 3 percent to 7 percent, Nikki Haley boosted from 2 percent to 7 percent, and Chris Christie went from 3 percent to 5 percent. Vivek Ramaswamy, meanwhile, went down from 10 percent to 9.

Of course, you can’t beat 50 percent with 12 percent, even if the Electoral College is involved. Anti-Trump Republicans have long wished that the mad MAGA king will just vanish on his own, without their having to expend political capital or risk bodily injury by criticizing him. However, while a Trump-less world is a wonderful thought, Republicans would still make it dreadful.

“When Trump is removed from the GOP ballot test, his voters split between DeSantis at 32 percent and Ramaswamy at 29 percent, with Pence at 16 percent,” Kimball said, “which suggests if Trump was not to run, a race between DeSantis and Ramaswamy could take shape.”

A head-to-head of DeSantis vs. Ramaswamy would simultaneously terrify and sterilize most decent people. Ramaswamy is already copping much of Trump’s 2016 style with his barrage of lies and insults. He’s doubled down on comparing Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who’s Black, with the “grand wizards in the KKK.” He’s even made fun of Nikki Haley’s heritage, which he shares! The equal opportunity douchebag used Haley’s maiden name, Nimrata Randhawa, on his campaign site. She replied, “I’m not gonna get involved in these childish name games; it’s pretty pathetic.”

Hey, why does that sound so familiar?

Great, she’s gonna end up endorsing this guy, isn’t she?

Fortunately for the dregs of Haley’s dignity, it won’t come to that, as Trump is still running away with the election. He maintains a commanding lead in the Georgia primary. The Republicans who lost the primary to Herschel Walker might’ve felt bad but at least Walker wasn’t under indictment in the state.

According to the University of Georgia poll, Trump is at 57 percent, DeSantis is at 15, and Haley, once governor of South Carolina, is at 2.5 percent. That’s just sad but in a way that makes me throw back my head and laugh. Fifty-three percent of voters do think that the charges against Trump are “serious” or “not too serious,” but a good chunk of them don’t consider the charges dealbreakers.

The Republican Party will soon have the nominee it deserves. God help us.

