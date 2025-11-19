Wonkette

Tasner Hasenpfeffer
4h

The Sacklers should also have been sentenced to live solely on the wages they make as ordinary retail employees of Walgreens.

Nancy Naive
4h

Kill one, you’re a murderer… kill millions and you’re rich.

