The very handsome Morpheus, courtesy of our pal oblivas!

Hello and Happy Weekend!

Bjork, who is practically everyone’s favorite, is 61 years old today — which I admit I really did not expect. Time is confusing!

For celebration purposes, I bring you the very first song that Bjork ever recorded, a cover of “I Love To Love (But My Baby Just Loves To Dance),” which I mainly just know from the 2015 BBC miniseries River starring Stellan Skarsgård, dad to all of the Skarsgårds. It was so good! Have you seen it? You should see it and I should rewatch it, as I patiently await new Ludwig and Death Valley episodes.

Super weird coincidence, Stellan Skarsgård was also in Dancer in the Dark, which starred none other than … Bjork!

Here is Bjork’s debut as a solo artist, post-Sugarcubes, appearing on Late Night With Conan O’Brien, which was apparently on the air in 1993? I did not know that!

Also he pronounces her name “Byerk,” which is pretty amusing.

Here, also, is a particularly amusing little SNL bit with Kristen Wiig (Did you know she went to my high school? I do not know her, because she graduated quite some time before me, but we did go to the same school, separately!) playing Bjork and talking about Iceland’s economy while wearing a top that I would very much like to own.

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