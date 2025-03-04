tabs gifs by Martini Glambassador

Hello, good morning, it’s bad!

Donald Trump has halted aid to Ukraine. It is “temporary.” You know, so he can extort Ukraine into reinstating it, or so he can extort Ukraine into agreeing to a “peace deal.” Obviously this is illegal, because the man doesn’t know how to breathe without committing crimes, betraying people, betraying our allies, betraying the United States of America. [New York Times]

It must be noted what “peace” means, which is the same thing it has always meant in this context:

We’ll talk more about it EVERY FUCKING DAY until that bastard is out of power.

Russia and China are reportedly trying to recruit fired or soon-to-be-fired American federal employees. Yep. [CNN]

Trump is going to remove the sanctions from Russia, because of course he is. You know, among all the other ways he’s fellating Putin’s cock right now. [Reuters]

Hahahaha, here comes your TRUMP RECESSION! You see, Trump announced the tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods will begin today — we’ll see! — and immediately the stock market just fucking died. It’s almost like the stock market isn’t filled with senile delusions about what tariffs do, the way Trump is. [CNN Business]

The Wall Street Journal is worried it wasn’t mean enough to Trump last time about his tariffs, is trying to rectify that. [WSJ]

Dammit why did Joe Biden do the stock market dirty like that, and just immediately after Trump made his tariffs announcement? That’s what babbling dumbfuck Larry Kudlow would like to know. [Aaron Rupar]

But yeah no really bad economy recession all the indicators very bad. [Josh Marshall TPM newsletter]

At my Friday place, I put my finger on something folks may not realize about why a lot of conservative Christian Trump supporters are likely FINE JUST FINE with Trump and Elon Musk canceling foreign aid and thereby hurting and/or killing millions of people around the world. It’s not because they’re monsters — or at least not fully that. It’s because they’re a certain kind of moron that believes a certain kind of moron thing. Come by, subscribe! [The Moral High Ground]

Everything is going awesome at Robert F. Kennedy’s HHS, anyway his top spox just resigned after just two weeks on the job, it’s probably fine, oh wait it was because Kennedy thinks measles are just marvelous, which is not quite the scientific consensus? [Politico]

Here are estimates directly from a USAID employee on all the killing, disease and other mayhem Donald Trump and Elon Musk will be directly responsible for and, if there is a God, accountable to God for, as a result of their decision to, as Elon memorably worded it, put USAID in the “woodchipper.” The employee responsible for the report went ahead and sent it as soon as he found out they were firing him. [New York Times]

Defense Secretary Shitfaced AKA Pete Hegseth announced his plan to restore the confederate name of another base, this time renaming Fort Moore back as Fort Benning. He did it the same way he did last time, playing cutesy by saying oh we’re not naming it after the CONFEDERATE Benning. We’re naming it after this OTHER GUY Benning! He’s doing this because Hegseth is nothing more than a white supremacist troll and literally possibly history’s least valuable American. Anyway, if you check out the comments on military news websites and military forums, people are hoo boy pissed. [JoeMyGod]

The Senate FAILED to invoke cloture on a national trans sports ban, because the Democrats for once decided to stand united against it, as opposed to how they fucked it all up with the racist Laken Riley bill. Good job, Democrats! [Erin Reed]

Yay! Grandma Wrestlemania was confirmed as the new Education secretary, and now she is free to GRANDMA WRESTLEMANIA THE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION TO THE GROUND! No really, that’s what’s happening, it’s bad. [Marisa Kabas]

Trump is going to cut down all the trees in America, surprise all his reasons are delusional, stupid, evil and did we mention fucking stupid, because Trump is the stupidest person who ever lived? [Guardian]

And here is your happy video to make it all better. It is a dumbass Cybertruck in the Orpheus parade at Mardi Gras in New Orleans, and people are booing it. The comments say there were four of them, all of them got booed, and people hurled beads at them. Hint: hurling beads at vehicles is not actually New Orleans’s way of telling a car to show you its tits and/or wang-a-lang.

Enjoy!

