This week saw the premiere of the film Sound of Freedom, starring Jim Caviezel, the guy who played Jesus in Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ . It was a very exciting moment for people who don't know fuck-all about actual human trafficking but who are pretty sure that celebrities eat babies to get high, especially because it beat the new Indiana Jones movie when it premiered on the Fourth of July. Because of course it premiered on the Fourth of July. This would have been a far more impressive victory had the Indiana Jones movie not been out for a week already.

The film follows the "life" of Tim Ballard, the founder of the "anti-trafficking" organization Operation Underground Railroad (OUR). This is all in quotes because both Ballard and his organization are beyond shady. Ballard claims to have worked for the CIA and the Department of Homeland Security, although neither entity has ever actually confirmed this. Apparently all he has to do in order for them to do that is to sign a letter saying they can say whether or not he worked for them, but he has yet to do this.

It's entirely possible that he just hasn't gotten around to it, but there are a whole lot of conspiracy weirdos who go around saying they are former CIA agents with no proof — most notably Mark Phillips, the husband of Cathy O'Brien, who claims he "freed" her and her daughter from the CIA sex slave mind control program Project Monarch — so that's the kind of thing I tend to take with a grain of salt.

As far as Operation Underground Railroad goes, it is without question the sketchiest "anti-trafficking" organization out there, which is saying a lot. A VICE investigation into OUR determined that the bold, practically cinematic descriptions of their rescues of children around the world are flat out lies, serious exaggerations or in no way verifiable — and they're also mum about how they spend the millions of dollars in donations they get each year.

Ballard has also praised QAnon for "opening people's eyes" about child sex trafficking," whereas practically every other anti-trafficking group has fully denounced it.

The star of the movie, Caviezel, has also been going around talking about "adrenochrome" and claiming that children around the world are indeed being harvested for their adrenal glands so that celebrities and politicians can get high and stay young-looking forever. This is not a real thing. Adrenochrome is a real thing, it is oxidized epinephrine, but you can't get high off of it and it won't make you pretty forever.

But here he is talking to Steve Bannon about the "adrenochrome empire."



“Adrenochrome, the whole adrenochrome empire,” Caviezel explained. “This is a big deal. It is listed under the NIH. It is a chemical compound. It's a molecular structure as C9H9NO3. It's an elite drug that they've used for many years. It's 10 times more potent than heroin and it has some mystical qualities as far as making you look younger.”



Yeah, no, it's not and it doesn't. This is all made up.

Anyway! Given all of this, lots of people have been making fun of the movie and several critics have pointedly tied it to QAnon, which has very, very much upset the Right, to the point where they got "pedo" to trend on Twitter this morning because of how they were insisting that everyone who wasn't celebrating the movie was in fact a "pedo."

Just check out the quote tweets on Guardian critic Charles Bramesco's review of the movie.

— (@)

"See how the Gaurdians of the pedophiles is attacking a movie based in truth about child sex trafficking. Sounds of Freedom is over the target here, and they hate it. Let's make them more nervous and have as many people to watch this movie. #SoundOfFreedom "



"Look who it is, a disgusting Guardian shill doing his best to protect paedophiles and child abusers - but no less than I have come to expect from that Bill Gates funded shiterag. They pretend to be journalists in the same way Jimmy Savile pretended to be a normal person"



"Sound of Freedom exposes the modern SLAVERY that is human trafficking & journalists are already trying to slander it with lies. QAnon? Really?!?"







Noted Pizzagate idiot Jack Posobiec has also been insinuating that the reason Disney, which "won" the rights to the movie when they bought 20th Century Fox, didn't release it was because they are pro-pedophilia in some capacity.

The world isn't controlled by some vast network of pedophiles, okay? It's just not common enough for that to even be a possibility. Not to mention the fact that the vast majority of child molesters are not even actual pedophiles, in the way that children are not their actual preference. More often than not, it's a crime of opportunity, by someone known to the child. This is also the case with child sex trafficking. It's not kids getting stranger-danger abducted from Walmart, it's kids, unfortunately, being trafficked by their families or people otherwise known to them.

Most of these people know they are full of shit. It's the same thing as what they are doing with the anti-LGBTQ+ shit. They think if they claim that all Democrats and that everyone who doesn't side with them in anything is a pedophile, then people will be scared to go against them or point out when they are factually incorrect. But that's not just a shitty thing to do to us, it's a shitty thing to do to children who are actually victims of sex abuse. By trying to turn it into a cudgel with which to beat their enemies, they are absolutely downplaying the seriousness of child sexual abuse and spreading misinformation about how it occurs. They don't care about children, they care about "owning the libs," and that's pretty sick.

OPEN THREAD!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!

Want to just donate once?