Bad news for people who like delicious food and do not own a bidet! According to psychic QAnon influencer Utsava, the 'Deep State' has been putting 5G technology in hot peppers and toilet paper so that they can control your mind and make you hear voices.

She explains:

The deep state has teamed up a taken over the wireless providers such as Verizon and they are hijacking the wireless technology 5G. It has been used as tool for surveillance, mind control, and tracking. People are getting harassed by all sorts of technology.



For instance, they make people hear voices. So in those hot peppers, jalapeno peppers from Mexico, what I discovered is there’s a coating in there like graphene, it’s some sort of nanoparticles. And it makes people hear voices.



It gets ingested so they surveil you in your brain so they can see what you see, like with the graphene technology. And then they can send the information, all the information. They can give you hallucinations. People having been hearing voices through that.



And I told people, stop eating that and then it goes away. Toilet paper has it in it too. You can have it sitting – the toilet paper – in your bathroom and the 5G gets in the air.



It gets everywhere, the graphene. You don’t even have to use the toilet paper. So that regular toilet paper, Quilted Northern, I would not buy any further. I would look for maybe organic, maybe a recycled one. And also paper towels, they have graphene in them as well.





So our deep state is putting graphene in peppers from Mexico and toilet paper and paper towels for the purpose of controlling our thoughts? Isn't that ... inefficient? Like do they have a whole department of people whose job it is to send messages and voices and hallucinations to people who eat spicy food and don't walk around with dirty asses? And also look at things through their eyes? Because that seems both very boring and like a logistical nightmare.

Possibly related: I came across a "targeted individual" on Twitter yesterday who claims that "perps" keep microwaving her right little finger for "psychopathic fun."



Well, everyone needs a hobby, I guess.

