This weekend, wingnut attorney Lin Wood released a recording of a conversation between himself and Gen. Michael Flynn, with whom he is currently on the outs, in which Flynn disparaged "the QAnon movement" as "total nonsense," suggesting that it was a plot by the CIA and "the Left." As if we actually wanted to know that we live in a country filled with people who would fall for that crap.

vIdEo pRoDuCtIoN iS mY pAsSiOnpic.twitter.com/7ErBpus3kn — Jan Bobrowicz (@Jan Bobrowicz) 1638084191

Via The Daily Beast:



In the call, Wood complains to Flynn that his QAnon supporters had attacked Wood online. But Flynn attempts to disown QAnon, claiming it’s a “disinformation campaign” created by the CIA.



“I think it’s a disinformation campaign,” Flynn said on the call. “I think it’s a disinformation campaign that the CIA created. That’s what I believe. Now, I don’t know that for a fact, but that’s what I think it is. I think it’s a disinformation campaign.”



Later in the recording, Flynn called QAnon “total nonsense.”



“I find it total nonsense,” Flynn said. “And I think it’s a disinformation campaign created by the left.”

Now, one might think that this would be cause for hurt or sadness or confusion over on Q-centered message boards like The Great Awakening, but they are going another way entirely . They have decided that because Flynn said QAnon and not simply "Q," he wasn't actually talking about the Q that sent them secret special messages through 8chan during Donald Trump's presidency, but QAnon, which they believe is a media creation meant to discredit them (and Q).

This of course makes no sense given that followers of Q were the ones who initially referred to Q as QAnon, but pretty much nothing they do makes any sense to begin with, so why should this? Whenever this comes up — for instance if one of their major heroes, like Flynn or Trump is asked about QAnon from the media -- they drag out a "drop" from October of 2020 in which "Q" laid this distinction out to them:

There is 'Q'. 1

There are 'Anons'. 2

There is no 'Qanon'. 3

Media labeling as 'Qanon' is a method [deliberate] to combine [attach] 'Q' to comments _theories _suggestions _statements [and ACTIONS] made by 2.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU CANNOT ATTACK THE INFORMATION [primary source 1]?

DO YOU ATTACK [& TYPECAST] THROUGH USE OF OTHERS?

Not all 'Anons' are authentic [injected].

Well that certainly is convenient.

Several participants have claimed that those of us in the media say QAnon because we're scared of Q, don't want people looking into Q, and/or are forbidden to do so for some unknown reason.

The media doesn't want people looking in to Q, so they created QAnon, which they use to beat us over the head. What better way to brand us all crazy than by presenting "QAnon Shaman" to the world.

Several others talked about how they themselves have "denied" Qanon when speaking about this nonsense to their friends and relatives.

I had someone ask me how I felt about QAnon this past spring... I thought they said QNN and I had no idea what they were talking about, and didn't take their bait.



Later I realized it was "intervention" of sorts because I'm off the deep end for believing there is fraud in our elections. 😂 And this circle of " friends" had been talking so much shit about me.



It hurt then, but now I am more in awe of the level of insanity out there.

We can only imagine.

Lin says Q came out of Flynn's digital soldiers - no, other way around.



They are disavowing "I never read them" "It's a CIA op by the left" because now the plan moves into real world effects, and this move limits blowback.



It is to limit the mess when this situation (worldwide corruption imploding) goes nuclear. "Nobody knows why" so there is no one to immediately attack. Everyone should be playing dumb as far as Q or Qanon goes, at this point in the game.



Put your seatbelt on. Just be ready with solutions: sound money, law, liberty and all the rest.

Still others said that of course Flynn is a believer because he wears his Where We Go One We Go All bracelet all the time, or because took the special QAnon pledge with his whole family.

Q specified this many times, probably because he knew people like trump and flynn would use 'idk what qanon is' for plaussible deniability



Anyways Flynn is on video doing the wwg1wga thingy, so either he got tricked by the psy-op or he's just plaussible deniabiliting



But remember Flynn taught CIA about doing psy-op's

Of course, it's extremely clear in the audio that Flynn is not referring to "QAnon" as a media creation meant to make "patriots" look crazy, but rather that "Q" itself was a creation by the CIA or "the Left" to make them look crazy. What is unclear, however, is why they think we would need any help with that, since they do such a good job of it on their own.

[ Daily Beast ]

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!

Want to just donate once?