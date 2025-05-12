Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

The Onion reposted their article "You People Made Me Give Up My Peanut Farm Before I Got To Be President" this AM for some reason.

https://theonion.com/you-people-made-me-give-up-my-peanut-farm-before-i-got-1819585048/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

Quality snark

----

I see the LOSER DEMS are MAD that your favorite PRESIDENT is being straightforwardly BRIBED by a foreign government! Typical LOSER attitude. Bribes are COOL and FUN. I’M GETTING A FREE PLANE, and then I’ll PAY IT BACK with FAVORS! I’ll let Qatar do WHATEVER THEY WANT. Everybody wins!!!!!

https://bsky.app/profile/kentremendous.bsky.social/post/3lowylpvzs22w

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
468 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture