Queen Romana, hard at work in her trademark white hat, issuing decrees. Probably.

Last week, Queen of Canada Romana Didulo and her royal court stopped by a town of 1,800 people, hoping for a warm welcome and gracious recognition of her highness. Perhaps a feast, perhaps the key to the city, perhaps a parade of some kind. At the very least, an Edible Arrangement. What they got were protests, rejection and several news articles they were very unhappy about.

The mobile home caravan rolled in to Kamsack, Saskatchewan on Wednesday morning, announcing their plans to “clean up the town in one month.” This did not go over well with anyone, least of all the indigenous people in the area, as Didulo recently proclaimed herself not just Queen of Canada, but “HRH Majesty Queen Romana Didulo, Commander-in-Chief, Head of Government, President, Queen, and National Indigenous Chief of the Kingdom of Canada.”

The word got out and a whole bunch of people showed up to Kamsack to protest her arrival and attempted takeover of the town. In hopes of cooling tensions, the mayor invited Didulo to a private meeting with George Cote, chief of nearby Cote First Nation, but that fell through and the group was headed on out, escorted by the RCMP, by 3 p.m.

As if the rejections were not heartbreaking enough, the Queen and her followers were deeply upset by the subsequent media coverage from the CBC and SaskToday, particularly because they cited her previous “shoot to kill” orders on those providing vaccines to Canadians under the age of 19 — and the fact that the town locked their hospitals up as a precaution.

“The Saskatchewan Health Authority is focused on providing a safe, secure environment in which to work and receive health care services,” said a statement from an authority spokesperson. “As a precaution, the Kamsack Hospital doors were locked and monitored by security to manage public entry temporarily on Wednesday afternoon. This measure did not impact local residents seeking care at the hospital.”

Queen Romana is now denying that she ever issued “shoot to kill” orders on healthcare workers, however the internet is forever and there are screenshots. Her Not-So-Royal Highness was, in fact, detained by the RCMP over the threats.

Source: Telegram

In a message posted to her Telegram page, Didulo asked her followers what the appropriate punishments would be for those who defied her.

What should the criminal charges be for individuals and entities creating preposterous narratives about HRM Queen Romana Didulo Commander-in-Chief and Queen of the Kingdom of Canada, and Peace and Prosperity Mobile Government Team shooting children and health workers? These people making these accusations are bats Schitt crazy! They are wasting RCMP and Police resources every time they make these bat Schitttt crazy narratives about HRM Queen Romana Didulo Commander-in-Chief and Queen of the Kingdom of Canada... Are some people in Canada this corrupt and stupid to believe this nonsense?

Her followers, outraged by the implication that their kind, beautiful and peaceful Queen would have health care workers killed for distributing vaccines, came up with a number of creative ideas, largely centered on killing the journalists and possibly the mayor for sullying her pristine reputation.

They who do this damaging work mindlessly… deserve the one way ticket, just as if anyone working on building the project for benefit of population adding some damaging ingredients to result in breaking down or destruction… HRM is the Queen.. is the Queen… is the Queen!.. No mercy , No lawyers, No hard feelings… traitor will not change.. Love my Queen HRH in full earned titles The President, Indigenous Chief, The Queen of The Kingdom of Canada, The Queen of the World

We can assume “one way ticket” means death.

HRM Queen Romana with all due respect they should swing on a rope for all the lies, corruption, fear and division they caused we the people during a war!!! This should be under war crimes and be treated as such!!! this may be extreme but bringing this energy into earth 2.0 will not help the world heal...I love you HRM Queen Romana and I Know you Know what the best punishment will be for these traitors!!!

Yes, who would believe these people were a possible threat to anyone?

This history expert was a tad more gentle, suggesting only 30 year sentences for the crime of writing an unflattering article about a woman who is pretending to be the Queen of Canada.

The name calling and maligning of a Royal in times past could have been met with swift retribution from those that discerned that such things were symptoms of an evil heart that would probably act in reality to do damage. To my way of thinking it’s not just words and if it was just words that would be bad enough on it’s own because words have power all on their own. But when you couple those words with evil motives the results may be fatal and must be nipped in the bud beforehand with a minimum 30 year sentence to send a message out to other would be perpetrators that it’s not okay to malign a Queen and especially one that’s more loved than any other leader in the course of time not only in Canada but also in the entire world.

Well, that’s just true.

At least one follower posted a picture of milkshakes — a meme among Didulo and her followers is that once they are fully established, the death penalty will be administered to traitors who will be given poison in their favorite milkshake flavor. Offers of milkshakes at the “spa” (which is like, their version of death row) also proliferated on the Queens discussion channel on Telegram.

Some did not post punishment ideas, merely their own heartbreak. One woman, Connie, posted several messages in disbelief of how these people could say such cruel things about her sovereign.

When I found and read the article, I was disgusted, the mayor. Saying this is her town The rcmp , people from that town saying crap. ...wow. unreal, and that QR and team were escorted out by rcmp... and a mother saying she was scared for her 2 girls that were at school, locking the hospital. What the actual hell. . ....i just shook my head , how can people act and be this way.. .and protesters and rcmp wow. I was soo disgusted with this article.. what's really going on in this town??? My thoughts on this is the rcmp etc, should know who the real boss is. And should be the first to show respect. ...but we all know rcmp are corrupt and don't give a shit...I know from experience.. .they dont accept Queen Romana as their boss and laughed at the royal decrees, and told me that natural law ain't THEIR LAW, laughing and smirking....such evil low hanging fruit. Wow. Unreal. This town and the people should be put on display. Show what they have done... adults acting like this when someone or a group comes thru the town, and calling the cops!!!! This seriously needs to stop and the truth about our dear Queen Romana needs to be publicly announced. ....shame on all adults who act in this way...shows they have nooo brains. Sadly most of them are parents., God help their children.

Oh, Connie.

The royal decrees Connie describes people laughing about are issued from Queen Romana through her Telegram channel. Most notoriously, one of these decrees announced that utilities would be free from now on and that banks had no right to collect on mortgages. This has resulted in many of those obey her royal orders having their power cut off or even losing their homes.

Connie, it turns out, is one of them. Perhaps all of those people in that town with “nooo brains” just selfishly don’t want to be kicked out of their homes.