I am at the end of my rope today, this will be the most pathetic tabs since that one time I only gave you decorating tabs, I don't remember, I was either sick or I forgot to do tabs. Here's what I've got.

Why do Americans love tacos. I don't care. (Texas Monthly)

Black Americans face a lot more student loan debt on average than white Americans, that is bad. (Black Press USA)

Hey look, it's a Wonkette tab because I didn't read it while we were having an INTERVENTION, INTERVENTION! (Not on me.) (Or on Shy.) (Or on my son or my mom or either of the girls, which is good because they are five and seven.) (A thousand dollar fucked-off plane ticket later, it was ultimately unsuccessful, everything is GREAT!) It is Dok telling us about Florida and hurricanes and climate change.

Questionable life hacks that are actually kind of genius! This is courtesy of "Techy Twist," which is a stupid name for a clickbait website.

Got the FFELP loans? They're not eligible for forgiveness, because they predate the direct federal loans. Unless you do this ONE WEIRD TRICK (maybe!) and consolidate them, so why don't they just TELL EVERYONE THAT. (Student Aid)

What will it take for the GOP to say Donald Trump's death threats are bad actually? None, it will take none, because they will never say that. (Daily Beast)

Judge dismissed all the Flint water charges against state officials. Fuck you, judge. (MLive)

How to troll Russian officials. Evan says this one is good. — Substack

Supreme Court probably gonna break the internet, that's cool. (Vox)

Somebody I've never heard of got fired from The Blaze. — Daily Beast

Fuck you DeSantis, you dick drip. (HuffPost)

Is it strange that only Black women go to jail for "voter fraud"? No, because prosecutors are fucking creeps. — 19th News

Don't get ripped off on your wedding. Okay I won't. (Vox)

Wow, that was nine minutes. Did anything else happen in the world? PROBABLY NOT.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Sorry, I still love you. Okay bye.

Want to just donate once?