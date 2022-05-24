Donald Trump’s sock puppet David Perdue has ended his racist campaign for Georgia governor with a racist attack against Stacey Abrams. This is hardly a surprise, but it’s still repulsive. Here’s what the white former senator told a crowd of white people about the Black Democratic candidate:

“Did you all see what Stacey said this weekend?” Mr. Perdue said from the stage. “She said that Georgia is the worst place in the country to live. Hey, she ain’t from here. Let her go back to where she came from. She doesn’t like it here.”

Last week, Ms. Abrams — not “Stacey,” you racist prick — said she was tired of Republicans boasting about Georgia "being the best state in the country to do business when we are the worst state in the country to live.” CNN called this an “eyebrow-raising comment,” which is only true if you didn’t listen to her full remarks:

“Now, somebody’s going to try to Politifact me on this — let me contextualize,” Abrams [said]. “When you’re No. 48 for mental health, when you’re No. 1 for maternal mortality, when you have an incarceration rate that’s on the rise and wages that are on the decline, then you are not the No. 1 place to live in the United States. But we can get there. You see, Georgia is capable of greatness. We just need greatness to be in our governor’s office.”

This is objectively true, and it’s not as if Republicans only ever run campaigns rooted in rah-rah patriotism. During his 2016 campaign, Trump often derided America, saying things like “The world is laughing at us. We don’t win at the borders. We don’t win with taking care of our vets. We don’t win with anything. We don’t win anymore. We will start winning again like you’ve never seen before."

PREVIOUSLY: Georgia Senator David Perdue Too Dumb, Racist To Say ‘Kamala’ Without Tongue Falling Out

But Trump is a white man who criticized the country when a Black man was president. That’s his constitutional right. Minorities, especially women of color, enjoy conditional citizenship at best. If they call out America’s failings under white male leadership, that’s tantamount to treason. They should “go back” where they came from. Abrams was born in Wisconsin and spent most of her childhood in Mississippi. However, her family moved to Atlanta in 1989. Of course, this isn’t about actual Georgia residency. Perdue is just invoking segregation-era “outside agitator” rhetoric.

The Times reports:

On Monday, Mr. Perdue said: “When she told Black farmers, ‘You don’t need to be on the farm,’ and she told Black workers in hospitality and all this, ‘You don’t need to be,’ she is demeaning her own race when it comes to that. I am really over this. She should never be considered material for governor of any state, much less our state where she hates to live.”

Perdue’s comments were so gross that even the New York Times called them “racist” — not racially charged, racially tinged, racially inflected, but straight-up racist. This crawling piece of slime dared suggest Stacey Abrams is “demeaning her own race”? No, Perdue’s the one doing that — and not just white people. The entire human race should feel shame for sharing ancestral DNA with David Perdue.

PREVIOUSLY: Heeeeyyyy Georgia, Sen. David Perdue Would Like To Remind You Jon Ossoff’s A Jew!

Racists aren’t known for their intellectual honesty, so it’s hardly a surprise Perdue has misrepresented Abrams’s past remarks. She never singled out Black farmers and hospitality workers. During her 2018 campaign, she pledged to create well-paying clean energy jobs for all Georgians.

Last night on MSNBC, Abrams didn’t bother responding directly to Perdue. She said simply, "Regardless of which Republican it is, I have yet to hear them articulate a plan for the future of Georgia.”

Abrams won’t need to waste her time thinking about Perdue after his eagerly anticipated ass-beating in tonight’s primary. Of course, Perdue probably won’t go away quietly. When asked if he’d accept the inevitable results, he said that depends on if there’s “fraud in the election.” It’s true, though, that there’s a fraud in this election, and it’s David Perdue.

[ New York Times ]



Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able.

Want to just donate once?