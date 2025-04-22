Not Little Bunny Foo Foo. Tabs by Martini Glambassador!

Morning! Time to make tabs great again!

NPR says Pete Hegseth gonna get fired, Marjorie Taylor Greene says NPR IS A LIAR AND SHE IS GONNA CRY ABOUT IT AND YOU ARE GONNA BE SORRY WHEN SHE CRIES ABOUT IT! [MTG on Twitter / NPR]

Anyway, enjoy this video of Hegseth at yesterday’s Trump White House Grab-’Em-By-The-Bushy-Bunny-Tail Easter Egg Roll. He is doing that loud bitchy whiny weak sad loser thing, where he acts like if he talks louder his lies will become more true and his excuses will become more convincing. Also he sounds like he’s this close to crying the entire time, like he often does. You know that thing when a bully gets in trouble at school and their mean dad comes to pick them up and ohhhhh boy he is mad and their disappointing son Pete Hegseth is just smoke blowing out of his ears angry, but the second he’s alone with Papa he starts histrionic crying, inconsolable, meltdown? Yeah, anyway, like we said, here’s a video. Also note the insane amount of concealer he appears to wear, just on a Monday morning. What are we covering up, is that booze-damaged skin? Just asking.

Hahahah, he gets so upset, so easily. Definitely reckon he’s one of those guys who joined the military for all the wrong reasons. Anyway, Pete Hegseth Firing Watch is in full force this week, wheeeeeeeee! Buffalo Wild Wings and Texas Roadhouse locations in the greater DC area, make sure your bars are stocked! You know, unless he was serious when he promised Megyn Kelly that if he got to be Defense secretary he’d never drink another drop. LOL.

Trump says he has total confidence in Hegseth, so yeaaaaaaaah, Hegseth is getting fired, or is going to have to awkwardly resign to spend more time getting Christian supremacist tattoos and blurping war plans to his current wife. [JoeMyGod]

Speaking of MTG she went full Klan den mother yesterday, declaring that God had killed the evil pope. [The New Republic]

Fox News also already shitting on the recently deceased pope. [JoeMyGod]

Trump is like so excited to go to the pope’s funeral, like OMG. [Newsweek]

Speaking of Trump’s Dirty Rabbit Romp thingie at the White House, this is unhinged:

Ha ha ha. Ha ha ha ha ha. Ha ha ha ha ha ha HA HA ha. Ha.

“New images could change cancer diagnostics, but ICE detained the Harvard scientist who analyzes them.” That’s a literal NBC News headline. Just goddamn Jesus fuck. FUCK. [NBC News]

We will have more about Trump’s ideas for Nazi “motherhood medals” today. [Mother Jones]

Trump tanked the stock market again Monday, because that’s what he does to the stock market. Does the stock market like it when the president threatens the Fed chair, or does that make it very uneasy? What about global markets? Does that make them trust America more or less? [CNBC]

Have we mentioned that Trump’s Nazi border goons are out of fucking control? You might have heard something about it. Click that story and let’s start talking more loudly about how it’s absolutely untenable for FIFA to hold World Cup matches in the US next year. Move them all to Mexico and Canada. [Newsweek]

You guys, Elon Musk is sick of having his feelings hurt and getting made fun of, it’s enough to make him want to leave politics! Raise your hand if you promise to keep cruelly mocking him if he goes back to the private sector. [Independent]

Harvard sues Trump! [Harvard Crimson]

Excellent important Timothy Snyder on “the next terrorist attack.” I've been saying that Trump's Reichstag Fire is more likely than not coming at some point and possibly sooner than later. As Snyder notes, Trump and Elon Musk have done everything in their power to make this country more vulnerable to real attacks, while they try to distract us with fighting “terrorism” that isn’t terrorism at all. [Border! Woke! College protesters! Etc.) When something real comes — or when Trump's allies orchestrate something real — it's vital that we make sure not to fall for it, not allow Trump to use it to consolidate his power. As Snyder explains in Lesson 18 in On Tyranny:

"18. Be calm when the unthinkable arrives. Modern tyranny is terror management. When the terrorist attack comes, remember that authoritarians exploit such events in order to consolidate power. The sudden disaster that requires the end of checks and balances, the dissolution of opposition parties, the suspension of freedom of expression, the right to a fair trial, and so on, is the oldest trick in the Hitlerian book. Do not fall for it."

[Timothy Snyder]

Easter is over, but at my Friday place, I took some time to preach a Holy Week sermon about how Karoline Leavitt defiled the very act of prayer last week, and I brought the BIBLE NOISE about what Jesus really thinks about Christless motherfuckers like her. Y’all get over there and read AND SUBSCRIBE. And if you want to HEAR me preaching, then there’s a way to do that! [The Moral Fucking High Ground / AUDIO SERMON]

Ron Johnson wants his Senate’s Dumbest Republican title back from Tommy Tubbletybubblefuck. Here he is talking to Benny Johnson about how 9/11 was an inside job. Ayup. [Aaron Rupar]

Robyn says this essay by Larry David called “My Dinner With Adolf” es muy excelente. So read it, and see if you can tell who he is being mean to. [New York Times]

And hmmmmm, you want a recipe, hmmmmmm, well this “Beans and Greens alla Vodka” is bomb-ass, made it last night, and I’m fixin’ to start devouring this cookbook Made in Spain: Spanish Dishes for the American Kitchen: A Cookbook from all our pal José Andrés. [New York Times / Amazon]

Aight that’s enough, no more fuckin’ tabs for the rest of the day!

