It's debate night again at Yr Wonkette, and tonight ought to be interesting, since we have Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic senator who's running for a first full term after winning the 2020 special election, and Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate endorsed by Donald Trump.

Rev. Warnock is the pastor of Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King used to be the pastor. And Walker is a former football player who thinks climate change involves China sending its bad air to the USA to take our good air away.

Incredibly, the race is very close, apparently because if Donald Trump endorsed a literal bag of hammers, Georgia Republicans would enthusiastically support it. They wouldn't even have to be American-made hammers, probably.

Here is your livestream from Atlanta's Fox5 TV; should the video go cattywampus, you can also catch it at the station's website. The debate is set to begin at7: 00 Eastern.

[video embed removed to get rid of the autoplay.]

Following the Georgia debate, stick around and watch the Wisconsin governor's debate at8: 00 Eastern,between Democratic incumbent Gov. Larry Evers, who's seeking a second term, and Republican sack of hair and MAGA rage Tim Michels, who thinks the state's 1849 abortion law is the bees' knees and somehow that election is also a toss-up, we just don't understand this country here's the YouTube stream:

youtu.be

Remember kids, after the debates are over, your Open Thread is actually the good old Wonkette Happy Hour, and maybe tonight Dok will even remember to close the comments to make you go back there, hennggggghhhhh?

Yr Wonkette is funded entirely by readers like you, although honestly we like you better than the rest, don't tell.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?