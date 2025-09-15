Donald Trump has made no secret about wanting to go to war against his fellow American citizens, ever since his first term. And the murder of Charlie Kirk, its motivation currently unknown, has turbocharged the regime and Fuck-Your-Feelings crowd’s justification for going after anyone doing wrongthink by not mourning Kirk’s death properly. Teachers! Firefighters! Stockbrokers! Waitresses! Childcare workers!

The right-wing-o-sphere has created a website called “Expose Charlie’s Murderers,” slobbering for “the largest firing operation in history,” and also another X user is working on their own spreadsheet of everyday American citizens who were publicly so insufficiently sad about the death of Charlie Kirk that they should be targeted, removed from their jobs, and maybe worse.

It’s government-sponsored free speech suppression and cancel culture, the likes of which we’ve never seen before! Though it does have a McCarthyist echo. Hey, didn’t Vice President JD Vance and Marco Rubio just lecture Europe about censoring FREE SPEECH?

Louisiana GOP Rep. Clay Higgins went full-chest on X:

Higgins has changed his tune, now that the victim is not Paul Pelosi.

There are societal limits to the freedom of speech. We the People are reminding our fellow citizens that some speech will not be tolerated, and operating freely within the construct of our society requires some modicum of decent behavior, as determined by our traditional values. The most egregious offenders, those who celebrated the evil assassination of Christian Martyr Charlie Kirk, can live and speak freely in the wilderness. We the People are done quietly tolerating the nasty, filthy hatred of the left in our public spaces. They’re to be shunned, in every way. Enough. It is enough. We’re scourging our temple.

Scouring is probably the word he meant to use there.

Federal and state law enforcement officials also are examining leftist groups in Utah, to see if Robinson had any connections with them. Maybe eventually they’ll get around to the right-wing ones.

It’s been a real anti-free-speech cancel-culturing spree! Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is already on a firing bender over at the Pentagon, and GOP Senator Marsha Blackburn also got in on the act of online witch-hunting for people to name and shame. A Secret Service employee was fired for posting on Facebook, “If you are Mourning this guy .. delete me. He spewed hate and racism on his show.” Also axed, workers at Home Depot, Delta and American Airlines (after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy singled them out online), a junior strategist at Nasdaq and a worker for the Carolina Panthers who posted, “Why are y'all sad? Your man said it was worth it…”

MSNBC commentator Matthew Dowd was fired for saying hate begets hate, before he even knew that Kirk was shot. Also reporter AG Gancarski of FloridaPolitics.com got shitcanned for asking GOP Rep. Randy Fine if he was rethinking his position on gun control immediately after Kirk's shooting, when, in Fine’s opinion, the reporter ought to have been using his worktime for praying instead.

The chairman of the Johnson County, Iowa, Board of Supervisors has incurred the wrath of the Republican governor and anti-woke mob by refusing to fly flags at half mast for Kirk.

And US American Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau announced on X that the State Department would be looking into revoking visas for anyone “praising, rationalizing, or making light of the event” online, and urging X to report “such comments by foreigners,” and said he would “direct consular officials to monitor the comments to this post.”

And comment they did, by the thousands, outraged by the audacity of anyone who might quote Kirk’s own words about gun deaths being a price he was willing to pay to keep the Second Amendment, or how he said empathy was a “made-up, new age” term. A certain cartoon of the Second Amendment quite literally shooting Charlie Kirk made a lot of them real mad. Is reposting the drawing to report the thoughtcrime also a thoughtcrime? It’s a Zen koan!

And Stephen Miller of course went full it sounded better in the original German:

There is an ideology that has steadily been growing in this country which hates everything that is good, righteous and beautiful and celebrates everything that is warped, twisted and depraved. It is an ideology at war with family and nature. It is envious, malicious, and soulless. It is an ideology that looks upon the perfect family with bitter rage while embracing the serial criminal with tender warmth. Its adherents organize constantly to tear down and destroy every mark of grace and beauty while lifting up everything monstrous and foul. It is an ideology that leads, always, inevitably and willfully, to violence — violence against those who uphold order, who uphold faith, who uphold family, who uphold all that is noble and virtuous in this world. It is an ideology whose one unifying thread is the insatiable thirst for destruction. We see the workings of this ideology in every posting online cheering the evil assassination that cruelly robbed this nation of one of its greatest men. Postings from those in positions of institutional authority — educators, healthcare workers, therapists, government employees — reveling in the vile and the sinister with the most chilling glee. The fate of millions depends upon the defeat of this wicked ideology. The fate of our children, our society, our civilization hinges on it. Now we devote ourselves, with love and unyielding determination, to finishing the indispensable work to which Charlie bravely devoted his life and gave his last measure of devotion.

According to his own words, though, Kirk himself would not have approved of expressions of empathy, but having one’s image misappropriated comes with the martyrdom business. (Just kidding, probably he would have approved of it, because he was an utter hypocrite). And his hate is important to point out, because a whole lot of people like Kristin Chenoweth apparently only knew the side of him that was — allegedly — a master debater, and not the part that said blatantly racist things and denounced empathy. One hopes, anyway.

As of now, we have no actual idea what accused killer Tyler Robinson’s murder-level beef with Charlie Kirk was, just that he obviously had one. Was he a Groyper, angry that Kirk wasn’t far-right enough? The Groypers’ leader Nick Fuentes hated Kirk’s pro-Israel stance and called Kirk out for it by name constantly, calling him a sellout, and had openly declared WAR on Kirk for not being racist and antisemitic enough.

And just two months ago Laura Loomer was calling Kirk a “charlatan” and “political opportunist” who engaged in “mental gymnastics” and “stabs Trump in the back.” Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson, in a recent New York Times story titled “Nick Fuentes: A White Nationalist Problem for the Right” called Fuentes gay.

So what seems more likely as a motivation? That the right stirred up Robinson, and this was him doing some kind of IRL shitpost, or — what the right and Trump are now alleging — that Robinson was radicalized to be a leftist by his allegedly trans alleged romantic-partner and roommate and/or the internet, and his one semester studying electrical engineering at woke Utah State University and Utah Tech? Also, trans people can be right-wing too.

Or maybe Robinson just wanted to be a famous troll.

One thing is clear, he was chronically online. A Facebook post from his mother in 2013.

Robinson allegedly shot Charlie Kirk, dropped his rifle in the woods and then went right back to chatting on Discord and joking about the shooting, seemingly not terribly concerned. He’d allegedly etched onto the bullets:

“Hey fascist! CATCH! (up arrow symbol, right arrow symbol, and three down arrow symbols).” (That is the arrow sequence to release the Eagle 500 bomb in Helldivers II, which is a game.)

Then there was a bullet inscription “oh bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao, ciao, ciao,” which is both an Italian World War II anti-fascist song, and a song in the videogame Far Cry, often used as a soundtrack to video game highlights online.

On the bullet that pierced Kirk: “*notices bulge* OWO what’s this?” Which is ancient Reddit copypasta and a reference to furries.

And on another bullet, “If you read this, you are gay lmao”. It

None of this sounds particularly woke.

Utah’s Republican governor Spencer Cox is sure, though, that Robinson’s motivation had something to do with having a transgender roommate that he was probably romantic with, and Robinson spending a lot of time on Reddit.

“He does come from a conservative family but his ideology was very different than his family and so that's part of it. We do know that, uh, that the roommate that we had originally talked about we can confirm that that roommate is a boyfriend who is transitioning from male to female. So we know that piece. I will say that that person has been very cooperative with authorities.”

Cox went on to claim Robinson was on the “deep dark internet” and the “Reddit culture and these other dark places of the internet,” whatever that means. Reddit is statistically dominated by left-leaning young men, but there are plenty of conservative pockets too, and hundreds of thousands of non-political sub-pages devoted to everything from candy to tree law. And Reddit circulates lots of memes, including the “OWO” cat-face one used for videogame trolling.

And you’d be a sucker to take as truth anything coming from Republican leadership now, after the FBI announced catching the wrong person twice; a leaked internal police report falsely claimed there was “trans ideology” stuff etched on the bullets; and the regime is so blatantly pushing an agenda. Family members of Robinson’s roommate, Lance Twiggs, say they didn’t know anything about Twiggs wanting to transition from male to female, and it’s unclear where the claim Twiggs and Robinson were in a romantic relationship came from. And Twiggs immediately cooperated with police and gave them access to all of Robinson’s chats, which are not the actions of a co-conspirator.

Robinson is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, and we may learn more about his motivations then. Or not. We may never! He is reportedly not cooperative with authorities. And to Trump and the regime, it does not matter if Robinson says that he shot Kirk because he thought he was not loyal enough to sent-from-God Donald Trump when he advocated for him to release the Epstein Files, and was expecting Trump to thank him. The narrative has already been decided, the regime’s war against wrongthinking citizens was already underway, and the wokes were always going to be to blame.

Last word to Pastor Howard-John Wesley:

