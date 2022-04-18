This weekend, a video circulated on social media of morons torturing passengers on an airplane with an unsolicited performance of Christian music. Jack Jensz Jr., founder of the group Kingdom Realm, shot and posted the Instagram video titled “Worshipping Jesus 30,000 Feet In The Air.” It’s like that "Twilight Zone" episode, but even more of a nightmare.

“Jesus is taking over this flight!” Jensz boasted. The Biblical Jesus was not known for aircraft hijacking.

Twitter user Fifty Shades of Whey shared the video Saturday and said, “Imagine you get on a plane and you have to listen to this."

Imagine you get on a plane and you have to listen to thispic.twitter.com/RpY8d7RK4Y — Fifty Shades of Whey (@Fifty Shades of Whey) 1650106909

It's unclear why flight attendants didn’t tell these fools to sit down. Whenever I fly, they barely let you use the bathroom whenever the fashion seat belt sign is lit, which is always. Listening to bad music while I have to pee is my personal hell. This is why I dig Quakers and their silent worship.

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar responded to the video with a snarky but otherwise benign comment: “I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane. How do you think it will end?”

Omar is brown and Muslim and understands that most white passengers would freak out if brown Muslims started praying on a flight. Even some random karaoke might scare the shit out of everyone. Omar made a reasonable point about how white Christians feel entitled to impose their religious beliefs and lack of musical training on a captive audience.

However, as we’ve mentioned, Omar is brown and Muslim so Republicans will never acknowledge that she’s made a reasonable point or even an unreasonable one they could just ignore. Instead, Republicans declared Omar an enemy to Christians everywhere, including the ones who sit quietly on flights.

Fox News claimed that "Omar attacked the worship service on Holy Saturday, less than an hour before most Christians celebrate Easter.” Omar didn’t actually object to anyone singing religious songs in their own home or place of worship. She didn’t even object to Christians singing at all. She just called out an obvious double standard. The Fox News headline stated that Omar voiced "outrage over Easter worship on plane.” The video wasn’t filmed on Easter. It’s as if Fox News isn’t a reputable news source.

In America, Muslims can & do pray in public. If she wants a country where Christians aren’t allowed to do the same @IlhanMN should go back to her own country. — Jose Castillo for Congress (@Jose Castillo for Congress) 1650259671

GOP Florida congressional candidate Jose Castillo tweeted,"In America, Muslims can & do pray in public. If she wants a country where Christians aren’t allowed to do the same @IlhanMN should go back to her own country.”

Castillo’s xenophobic game of telephone now has Omar denouncing actual Christian prayer. The wannabe Stryper band wasn’t praying, which many people do (quietly) on planes. They were annoying people trying to reach their destination. I lived in New York for 15 years and people from all denominations would move to a different subway car whenever singers with guitars boarded the train. No one had time for this during rush hour commute.

Donald Trump used to attack Omar and her Democratic House colleagues Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez with gross “go back where you came from” rhetoric. As Essence Magazine observed, Omar has been an American citizen for longer than Melania Trump. She’s free to criticize bad singers.

Former Democrat and current Trump-humping embarrassment Vernon Jones, who’s running for Congress in Georgia, wasn’t about to let Castillo outmatch him in grossness. He tweeted:

Why do you hate Christians, Ilhan? If the freedom of religion we enjoy here in America disturbs you, feel free to pack your bags and head back to Somalia, Sudan, or wherever you’re from. Take your brother with you.https: //twitter.com/ilhanmn/status/1515528668227018752 … — Vernon Jones For Congress (@Vernon Jones For Congress) 1650231462

Why do you hate Christians, Ilhan?



If the freedom of religion we enjoy here in America disturbs you, feel free to pack your bags and head back to Somalia, Sudan, or wherever you’re from.



Take your brother with you.

Rep. Omar doesn’t hate Christians, and she’s from Somalia. Not taking the time to Google that fact might seem like it demonstrates Johnson’s contempt for her, but it just makes him look stupid. I’m not bothering to respond to his low blow about Omar’s brother. I’ll just point out that Johnson officially joined the Republican Party on January 6. That fateful morning, he tweeted, "Now more than ever, the Republican Party is in desperate need of leaders that know how to fight. I know how to fight.” That sounds a lot like “Please don’t hurt me."

Ben Shapiro responded to Omar in his typical weird way: "You can't whine about public practice of your religion and then demand respect for the public practice of your religion,” which I assume makes sense to someone. He added, "As a religious Jew, this country is better with MORE of this, not less.” So, I guess he’s saying he’s fine with Muslims, Christians, and Jews alike all having spontaneous public concerts on airplanes.

Here’s Shapiro singing a selection from Les Misérables. This would make me flee the aircraft mid-flight.

[ New York Post / Daily Dot ]



