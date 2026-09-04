Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
9h

The president of Smith (where she and I both graduated, at different times) has ordered the college flag half-mast today. Her full letter:

------

Dear Friends,

The Smith College community joins the world in mourning the loss of Gloria Steinem ’56, a transformative leader and one of Smith’s most influential alums. She died on September 2.

Gloria was an iconic historical figure, a steadfast friend, a generous mentor, and an embodiment of Smith’s mission: educating women changes the world. Throughout her life, Gloria returned to Smith’s campus to speak with our students, reminding each generation that the work of justice is ongoing and demands both courage and joyful radical empathy. Gloria’s belief in the power of a Smith education was constant, and her legacy serves as a bridge between our storied past and the bold futures our students build.

Gloria spoke at three Smith Commencement ceremonies and received the Smith Medal in 2017. Her legacy at the College continues to have lasting impact on current students through the Gloria Steinem ’56 Endowed Chair in the Study of Women and Gender, the Steinem Initiative, and the Gloria Steinem ’56 Special Collections Reading Room. We extend our deepest sympathy to Gloria’s family, those who were close to her, and the many who have been and continue to be inspired by her.

The flag will be lowered at College Hall in Gloria’s memory on Friday, September 4.

Sincerely,

Heather McDonald

Vice President for Advancement

Sarah Willie-LeBreton

President

Reply
Share
3 replies
Mavenmaven's avatar
Mavenmaven
10h

Beautiful essay and I also read the entire New York piece. Her memory should remind us that one person can really effect a lot of important change, even with the odds and the power stacked against them.

It also reminds us that progress is never safe and vigilance needs to be eternal.

Reply
Share
2 replies
189 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture