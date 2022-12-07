Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock soundly defeated FBI secret agent werewolf lover Herschel Walker in the Georgia runoff election on Tuesday. As of this writing, Warnock’s leading Walker by almost three percentage points and 100,000 votes.

The senator improved on his November performance in almost every county, either narrowing Walker’s margin or expanding his own. He carried populous Gwinnett County by an astonishing 24 points. The northern Atlanta suburb went for Mitt Romney in 2012 by eight, then Hillary Clinton in 2016 by six, Stacey Abrams in 2018 by 14, and Joe Biden by 18.

Warnock has won or finished ahead in four separate elections over the past two years. Now, he’ll finally serve a full six-year term. He’s secured a 51st Senate seat for Democrats — no more power sharing with Republicans. Now Biden just needs to offer Kyrsten Sinema an ambassadorship to Italy so Gov. Katie Hobbs can name her replacement.

It bears repeating once again that 2022 was in no way a Red Wave. This was the first midterm since 1962 that Democrats gained a Senate seat while holding the White House. It’s the first midterm since 1934 that the White House party held every Senate seat while also adding governorships.

Although Senate control was no longer at stake, Republicans still went all in on Walker. Gov. Brian Kemp begged voters to support the clown, and former Sen. Kelly Loeffler tweeted some racist garbage about “armed groups of Black Panthers” reportedly patrolling certain voting locations. “Do NOT be intimidated by the Left’s scare tactics,” she said, because apparently this Second Amendment crusader considers citizens openly carrying weapons scary and intimidating. “Don’t let them win. Make your voice heard for Herschel Walker.”



Loeffler’s slander can’t diminish the honest work and effort that helped re-elect Warnock.

“Sen. Raphael Warnock thanked his mother at his victory speech: "She grew up in the 1950s in Waycross, Georgia, picking somebody else's cotton and somebody else's tobacco. But tonight, she helped pick her youngest son to be a United States senator." https://t.co/IraSKhFkBg” — CNN (@CNN) 1670389000

The best way to enjoy Warnock’s victory was to watch the race called during Laura Ingraham’s white power hour. Walker’s loss shattered her shriveled-up walnut heart. Guest Kellyanne Conway complained that Republicans “don’t bank votes early,” and Ingraham reminded viewers that a certain person “at the top of the Republican Party" convinced many Republicans not to vote early for stupid reasons. Say his name, Laura, and break the spell.

Jonathan Weisman and Maya King at the New York Times wrote that "Walker’s loss will almost certainly lead to soul-searching for a Republican Party that must decide how firmly to tether itself to a former president who has now absorbed powerful political blows in three successive cycles."

If you’re wrong this often as a professional gambler, you’d lose your kneecaps. That’s the upside of modern political reporting. The Republican Party has no soul to search, and it’s likely to just keep getting worse.

Runoffs were historically designed to dilute Black voting power in Georgia and ensure that "a conservative white candidate won an election.” Warnock has twice now defeated racist history. (Thanks as always to Stacey Abrams and Fair Fight.) Two groups turned out in force for Warnock — white college-educated women and Black people.

White college-educated women rejected the serial abortion-funding hypocrite, who allegedly put a gun to his wife’s head and threatened to “blow her fucking brains out.” Black people wanted nothing to do with Walker’s trifling ass. MSNBC host Joy Reid put it best on her show: "You can’t humiliate the people you want to bring in.” And Walker was a perpetual insult, a willing minstrel show, who parroted bigoted rightwing rhetoric like a pro and didn’t seem to mind when Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham chaperoned him during softball interviews on Fox News. No, it wasn’t his rural accent or even his fundamental incoherence that was offensive. Unlike Donald Trump, Walker was not a self-styled champion for his personal demographic. Instead, he denigrated Black people at every opportunity. He even wore a Cassius Clay T-shirt at a campaign event, deadnaming Muhammad Ali in front of a predominately white audience.

From the Times:

Black voters in Georgia expressed disappointment, even anger, on Tuesday at what they saw as an effort to manipulate them to support a flawed Republican candidate whom they believed had been selected because of his race by political figures who would dictate his actions.



“It was embarrassing, and I heard other Black men in my circle talk about their embarrassment,” Rachman Holdman, a 48-year-old information technology manager in Sandy Springs, said after voting for Mr. Warnock on Tuesday.

One of the many Black men disgusted with Walker was his own son, Christian, who tweeted last night, "Don’t beat women, hold guns to peoples heads, fund abortions then pretend your pro-life, stalk cheerleaders, leave your multiple minor children alone to chase more fame, lie, lie, lie, say stupid crap, and make a fool of your family ... And then maybe you can win a Senate seat."

Ultimately, Walker performed his best Daffy Duck soft shoe and gained nothing, which is more than he deserves. Let’s never mention Herschel Walker again. This is Raphael Warnock’s day.

[ New York Times ]

