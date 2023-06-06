Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sure has come a long way from 2014, when he angered fossil fuel lobbyists by saying that climate change deniers should be jailed. Or maybe not such a long way; by 2005 he was already spreading the anti-vax gospel and falsely claiming that childhood vaccines cause autism. And now he's running for president and everyone is reminding you what a complete freakass whackaloon he is.

We'll do our part. Hey, remember that long-ago time in 2022 when he said, of COVID vaccine mandates, that at least in Nazi Germany "you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in an attic like Anne Frank did."

Kennedy did his part to help out that educational endeavor Monday night by sitting down with chief Twitter troll Elon Musk, who seems to love conspiratorial bullshit nearly as much as Kennedy does. He started out by thanking Musk for ending all the terrible "censorship" on the platform — by making it a free-for all for COVID and vaccine disinformation, not to mention for Nazis, far-Right conspiracy theories, and rampant hatred of transgender people, but also by actually censoring people on behalf of authoritarian governments. Kennedy also explained that in 2021, "the government pressured Mark Zuckerberg” to ban him from Instagram, although now his account has been restored because he's running for president. Talk about ineffective censorship!

Rolling Stone reports that for the first 40 minutes of the Twitter Spaces chat, Kennedy barely talked about his candidacy, because he and Musk were too busy telling each other how much they admired each other for being courageous and shit, which is honestly what free speech is for.

At one point, Kennedy asked where Musk got the courage to be like one of America's Founders by being "willing to take this huge, massive, unspeakable economic hit on behalf of a principle for a country in which you weren't even born?" Musk, who does kind of have US citizenship after all, replied, "I should say I do very much consider myself an American." Musk also acknowledged that advertisers had deserted the platform because he was so very committed to democracy, at least for people who think he's cool, so it's been "frankly a struggle to break even" (he is not breaking even ) and then everyone with an $8 blue checkmark felt very warm that they had done their part to save America and/or Twitter.

After they both agreed that free speech is the very best, and that they both really love free speech the most, Kennedy bemoaned the sad fact that "we’re no longer living in a democratic system," because Big Pharma controls the government and silences brave advocates of medical disinformation, which would explain why we only hear from anti-vaxxers everywhere on social media but not yet in (most) doctors' offices.



Among other great trolls, Musk and Kennedy were joined by Tulsi Gabbard and Michael Shellenberger, author of books about how environmentalism is bad for everyone and global warming is happening but is honestly no big deal, yeesh, calm down.UPDATE/CORRECTION: I initially had a brain fart and confused Shellenberger with a different "contrarian" dipshit, Alex Berenson, formerly of theNew York Times. Wonkette regrets the error.

Kennedy and Musk agreed that America shouldn't be supporting the Ukrainian government, since as Kennedy put it, the Ukrainian people are "almost equally" victimized by America as by Russians. Musk added that the war was kind of our fault anyway, since "We are sending the flower of Ukrainian youth and Russian youth to die in the trenches, and it's morally reprehensible," and when you think about it, we probably shouldn't be ordering Russia's youth flowers around like that, how would we like it huh?

The conversation got even more sane when Gabbard added that

the U.S. had turned Ukraine into a "slaughterhouse" and blamed the conflict on an "elitist cabal of war-mongers" who had seized control of the Democratic Party.



Those war-mongers, Kennedy warned, hadn't just taken control of the Democratic party: They were in control of the Deep State as well.

He recalled being told by Donald Trump's former CIA Director Mike Pompeo that the "top layer of that agency is made up almost entirely of people who do not believe in the American institutions of democracy," which is pretty rich coming from a top guy in the Trump administration.

Kennedy also said he opposed an assault weapons ban, because the Second Amendment is pretty awesome, and anyway, the problem isn't guns, it's antidepressant meds, which turn people into mass shooters, explaining that

"prior to the introduction of Prozac, we had almost none of these events in our country. [...] The one thing that we have, it’s different than anybody in the world, is the amount of psychiatric drugs our children are taking." He then alleged that the National Institutes of Health won’t research the supposed link between these drugs and shootings “because they’re working with the pharmaceutical industry.”

It's pretty convincing until you remember that antidepressants are prescribed worldwide, but in countries where there aren't more guns than people, there aren't a bunch of school shootings. Also, maybe someone could have pointed out that only about a quarter of mass shooters use antidepressants , while 100 percent of them use firearms, albeit not usually with a doctor's prescription.

Along the way, Kennedy also insisted that COVID was a "bioweapon," lied that after the passage of the Affordable Care Act the "Democrats were getting more money from pharma than Republicans" (it's the other way around, according to STAT News , but then STAT News believes vaccines work), and promised to go to the US-Mexico border to "try to formulate policies that will seal the border permanently," so he really sounds like the mainstream Democrat that everyone on the far Right has been looking for, the end and OPEN THREAD.

