MAGA hated him, but now Trump needs his dirty love to live.

Oh, look who just got busted not just kissing in a tree but getting almost to third base! Why, it was not-very-independent candidate for president Robert “Bobby” F. Kennedy Junior and Donald J. Trump, the guy whose campaign he’s been spoiling!

Turns out that perfect phone call they had on July 13, the one that RFK Jr.’s son Bobby III posted, with Trump rambling to RFK Jr. about horse-sized vaccines and mutating babies just a few hours after getting shot at with a big, tough, gun, was indeed only a prelude to a longer seduction, one that’s left the two weird ducks uncommitted but still whispering sweet nothings, for now.

The WaPo, through National Enquirerish “people familiar,” traced the tryst.

It was an intense seduction, with Tucker Carlson giving Bob Trump’s secret number the day of the shooting, when Kennedy realized he had to call Trump, had to hear his voice, and Trump picked up the phone.

And Kennedy was all ready to hand over his endorsement card, but he wanted to be sure it wasn’t going to be just a one-night stand. He wanted a position respectable for a legacy blueblood like him, at least a few romantic dinners, and also for Trump to promise him and his brain worms that they could be in Cabinet-level charge of Making America Germ Warfare Itself For Russia Again should Trump ooze back in to office.

Of course Trump wants Kennedy, with his poll number somewhere around eight percent, and sometimes even higher! His endorsement would change the game with the assorted nutjobs who may ultimately decide the election. He even asked his hangers-on for months if he shouldn’t make him his veep. But why should Trump buy the anti-vaxx and frankly embarrassing cow if he could get the raw milk for free?

They were supposed to meet-secret in Milwaukee during the RNC. Did they? Inquiring minds want to Washington Post doesn’t know!

Finally Trump ended up saying something like, “look, baby, I’ll get you a job, someday. I won’t rule it out. But until then, maybe we just aren’t ready to take that step.”

Their discussions included possible jobs that Kennedy could be given in a second Trump administration, either at the Cabinet level or posts that do not require Senate confirmation. The discussion also included the prospect of Kennedy leaving the race and endorsing Trump, the people said. The discussions surprised Trump and his aides. But there were concerns among some Trump advisers that Kennedy — a fervent critic of vaccines — would not be appropriate in such a job and that such an agreement could be problematic, the people said. Two of these people did not rule out the campaign eventually wanting Kennedy in the fold or potentially giving him a job in the administration if Trump wins.

The heartbreak! Being too stupid and bad at “disease” for Donald ONE MILLION COVID DEAD Trump!

I mean imagine.

So RFK Jr. on Sunday called Trump “swamp” and “CIA.” Then he bitched some more.

“I have a lot of respect for President Trump for reaching out to me. Nobody from the DNC, high or low, has ever reached out to me in 18 months. Instead they have allocated millions to try to disrupt my campaign,” I, what? Okay.

