The cause of allergies has long been a bit of a mystery. I myself was once cursed with a nickel allergy that made it impossible for me to wear cute earrings for nearly seven years, which I maintain was caused by secretly thinking people who came into the mall store I worked at were making up “sensitive ears” because they were emo bitches.

However, after decades of increasingly prevalent food allergies among children, the scientific journal Pediatrics published a study last month showing that peanut allergies have actually decreased significantly over the last several years.

The most likely cause? Early exposure. Doctors went from discouraging parents from giving their kids any peanut products early in life (in case they have allergies already and something goes wrong) to actually encouraging them to do so, and the rate dropped from 1.5 percent of all American kids to 0.9 percent.

This is, of course, very exciting news for all of the children who will not be deprived of the majesty that is chocolate-peanut butter anything.

However, one person is not very happy about this, and that person is Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Asked about the study and the theory behind it during an appearance at the Food Allergy Fund Leadership Forum, RFK Jr. said “To me, that is not a convincing hypothesis.”

You see, he already has an explanation for why kids are allergic to peanuts. Guess what it is! No, really, guess!

It is vaccines.

Really, is there nothing they can’t do?

Kennedy explained that he believes allergies are caused by the aluminum in vaccines, just like every other possible malady on earth that he counts as actually being bad (so not, like, measles, mumps, rubella, whooping cough, polio, COVID-19, etc.).

In a previous discussion on the subject at the National Governors Association’s Colorado summit in July, Kennedy explained that one time back in the 1990s, he took a field trip to Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York with a group he co-founded called the Food Allergy Initiative and learned all about it. According to him, a mysterious, unnamed scientist told him that the way to “induce” an allergy is to combine aluminum with a protein of the thing you want them to be allergic to, and KABLAM! Allergy!

“I asked the scientist there, ‘How do you induce an allergy in a rat?’ And he said, ‘It’s formulaic. You take aluminum adjuvant and inject it into that rat with a protein. If it’s a peanut protein, that rat will have a lifetime allergy to peanuts. If it’s a dairy protein, you’ll have a lifetime allergy to dairy. If it’s a latex protein, you’ll have a lifetime allergy to latex.’ That’s the same aluminum adjuvant that’s in the hepatitis B vaccine, and many of those vaccines contain peanut oil excipients.”

Reporters from Mother Jones looked into this claim, and, incredibly enough, could not find anyone who knew what the hell he was talking about.

Curiously, though, a researcher who has been intimately involved in allergy studies at Mt. Sinai told Mother Jones in an email that he wasn’t sure what Kennedy could have been referring to. Dr. Hugh Sampson, a pediatrician who specializes in allergy and immunology, said he came to Mt. Sinai in 1997 to help found the institution’s Jaffe Food Allergy Institute. Dr. Sampson, whose lab used cholera toxins, not aluminum, to study anaphylaxis in mice, said his group had worked with the Food Allergy Initiative and that he recalled seeing Kennedy at Mt. Sinai. Possibly, Kennedy was referring to a different lab, but “I am not aware of any other lab at Mount Sinai that was doing this kind of work at that time,” he wrote.

Of course, Dr. Sampson is ignoring the fact that it could have been a ghost doctor that Kennedy spoke to. A spirit haunting the halls of Mt. Sinai, telling people what they most desperately want to hear and then disappearing into the ether.

Does RFK Jr. have proof beyond that? He does not. But it feels right to him, timeline-wise, and shouldn’t that count for more than some silly study? Or, you know, multiple studies?

Via NDTV:

Kennedy acknowledged there is no science backing the connection, but said he wanted researchers to study aluminium adjuvants in childhood vaccines because he believes their use “fit the timeline perfectly” with an increased prevalence of food allergies. He added that pesticides and ultraprocessed food also could be contributing factors, without providing evidence. “We don’t have the science to say this is an effect or not, or maybe other things like, for example, pesticides that fit the same timeline,” he said at the Washington conference, which was focused on food allergies.

It’s true. He’s frequently cited a 2011 study that suggested a link, but that always gets a little awkward because the World Health Organization’s Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety determined that the study was “seriously flawed.”

And yet, Kennedy would very much like to ignore all of the studies that have found that the aluminum in vaccines is perfectly safe and not more than a baby might be exposed to otherwise.

Via Mother Jones:

Dr. J. Andrew Bird, a pediatric immunologist and chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Section on Allergy and Immunology, told Mother Jones via email that there is “no credible evidence from high-quality studies that aluminum adjuvants in vaccines contribute to the development of any food allergy, including peanut allergy.” Rather, Dr. Bird wrote, allergies are thought to be “influenced by factors such as genetic predisposition, delayed introduction of peanut in infancy, and disruption of the skin barrier associated with eczema.” He pointed to a Danish cohort study of 1.2 million children, which found no link between aluminum in vaccines and the development of food allergies.

Kennedy asked the journal that published the study, Annals of Internal Medicine, to retract it for him, because he did not like the result, but they refused, even though he asked really, really nicely.

In addition to his vaccine-related comments, Kennedy also used the conference to announce the thrilling news that the HHS will now encourage people to eat a diet high in saturated fats, which pretty much any nutritionist or doctor or random person on the street can tell you is a bad idea if you value your heart.

“We’re ending the war on saturated fats in this country. So, we’re going to publish dietary guidelines that are going to stress the importance of protein and saturated fats. And those will come out, I think, next month. And I think that will really revolutionize the food system in the country, the food culture in this country,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy, like so many other paragons of health — like Jordan Peterson, who has been extremely sick over the last year with some kind of mystery immune disorder — follows the “carnivore” diet, which involves eating a lot of meat and dairy and no fresh vegetables (fermented only!) because who needs those?

This would be a fun thing to laugh about, except for the fact that it could impact what is served at school lunches across the nation, and we probably don’t want our hospital emergency rooms filled with children having coronaries.

Then again, we don’t want them filled with kids with measles, mumps, whooping cough, hepatitis, etc. etc., either, but Kennedy seems pretty okay with that, so it’s hard to imagine he’d care about their cholesterol levels.

