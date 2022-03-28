The Sunday shows had a lot of discussions about Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation hearings and the ongoing invasion of Ukraine this week.

A few really stood out for how especially stupid they were. Here they are:

GOP Sen. Rick Scott on 'Fox News Sunday'

On the Chris Wallace-less version of Fox News's main Sunday show, everything seemed to be going as planned. Voldemort animatronic Rick Scott expressed optimism for the GOP's chances to flip Congress in the midterms and criticized President Joe Biden's handling of Russia's war against Ukraine.

But the mood of the interview changed faster than the Dolby Theater after a Will Smith slap when fill-in host John Roberts (not the Chief Justice), who's still vying to take the host slot of "Fox News Sunday," confronted Scott about his widely derided proposed GOP platform :

ROBERTS: You recently put out an 11-point plan to rescue America. Two of the big points are, quote: All Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in the game, even if a small amount. Currently, over half of Americans pay no income tax.



It also says: All federal legislation sunsets in five years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again.



So, that would raise taxes on half of Americans and potentially sunset programs like Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security.



Why would you propose something like that in an election year?

That was a very good question, which sounded less like opposition to us, and more like "don't ruin our chances, dummy."

So how did Scott answer this question? Well, he tried a little gaslighting, which Roberts was having none of:

SCOTT: Sure. John, that's, of course, the Democrat talking points. It's --



ROBERTS: No, it's in the plan. It's in the plan.



SCOTT: Well, but here's -- but here's this thing about reality for a second.



ROBERTS: But, Senator, Senator, hang on, it's not Democratic talking points. It's in the plan.



SCOTT: Also in the plan, it says we ought to, every year, talk about exactly how we're going to fix Medicare and Social Security. [...] I think we ought to figure out how we preserve those programs. Every program that we care about, we ought to stop and take the time to preserve those programs.

How dare John Roberts point out the literal words in Rick Scott's plan! Also, Rick Scott wants to save Medicare the same way Donald Trump wanted to save universities and charities .

Of course, GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell wants nothing to do with Scott's plan. Scott wrote an op-ed defending a few weeks back, and when Roberts asked him about all these things, he responded by dodging the question entirely:

ROBERTS: Now, a few days after he said that, you penned a "Wall Street Journal" op-ed about your plan titled "Why I'm defying beltway cowardice".



Are you calling Mitch McConnell a coward?



SCOTT: What I'm saying is -- what I've -- I've been in D.C. for three years, right? I want to get something done. I went to D.C. to change this country.

Sure you did, Rick.

Rob Portman on 'Meet The Press'

On "Meet The Press," GOP Senator Rob Portman was asked about Ginni Thomas's January 6 texts and her husband Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas's obvious conflicts of interest with any cases involving January 6. His answer made zero sense:

PORTMAN: Well, I would respect his opinion on that. I don't know that he'll have the specific issue come before him about, you know, those records. That might be one where he would consider that. But, look, he's a jurist who has a lot of integrity. And I think he will make that decision.

"If?" He already has, senator. Not to mention that it's always been a problem that Supreme Court Justices are exempt from basic ethics rules.

Also when has Clarence Thomas been a paragon of integrity or a wise decision maker? Please.

Rachel Campos-Duffy on 'Fox & Friends Weekend'

Former "The Real World" starRachel Campos-Duffy, who's married to former "The Real World" star turned former congressman Sean Duffy — MTV owes America an apology for this, BTW — was trying to make a point about Hispanics "fleeing the Democratic Party." That's when she asked GOP congressional candidate Amanda Adkins to explain, as a Hispanic, why that was happening. Shockingly it did not go well. For one thing, Adkins isn't Hispanic.

Fox host this morning to GOP Congress candidate (KS) Amanda Adkins: “Amanda, you are Hispanic. No surprise from these polls, Hispanics are fleeing the Democrat Party. Tell me, why do you think Hispanics are so dissatisfied? Adkins: “Well, I’m not Hispanic.”pic.twitter.com/If45Qrj4XX — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1648394391

So that happened.

Have a week!

