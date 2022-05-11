GOP Senator Rick Scott wants to raise taxes on poor people. He’s very up front about it. He's got an 11-point plan, which also includes ending Social Security and Medicare after five years unless a GOP Congress approves. That’s not encouraging.

Tuesday, President Joe Biden slammed Scott’s “ultra-MAGA agenda.” I’m not fond of the term “Ultra-MAGA,” as its sounds like the Autobot Robert Stack played in the 1980s Transformers movie. Besides, MAGA has subsumed the former GOP. That’s all there is now. However, I’m glad to see Biden going on the offense.

The president said:

I happen to think it’s a good thing when American families have a little more money in their pockets at the end of the month. But Republicans in Congress don’t seem to think so.



Their plan has actually made working families — is going to make working families poorer. You don’t have to take my word for it; it’s in writing. They’ve made their intentions perfectly clear.



Senator Rick Scott of [Florida], a member of the Senate Republican leadership, laid it all out in a plan. It’s the Ultra-MAGA Agenda. Their plan is to raise taxes on 75 million American families, over 95 percent of whom make less than $100,000 a year, total income. The average tax increase would be about $1,500 per family.

He also correctly noted that Republicans would use the five-year expiration of Social Security and Medicare as a negotiating tactic. We’ve already seen how they treated the debt ceiling.

Scott, who was involved in the "largest Medicare fraud in the nation's history,” probably doesn’t have Americans’ best interests at heart. He can’t really defend the merits of his plan, so — in typical GOP fashion — he just denies reality. During an appearance on Fox News Tuesday, he said Biden’s remarks were a “complete lie.” He would never raise taxes, even though he keeps talking about it. He billed himself as the “biggest tax cutter probably in the Senate right now or even up here. I cut taxes 100 times [as Florida governor]."

Tuesday morning, just before Biden’s speech, Scott released a statement reminding Americans that Biden is old and likely unaware of his surroundings. It was pretty gross.

Let's be honest here. Joe Biden is unwell. He's unfit for office. He's incoherent, incapacitated and confused. He doesn't know where he is half the time. He's incapable of leading and he's incapable of carrying out his duties. Period. Everyone knows it. No one is willing to say it. But we have to, for the sake of the country. Joe Biden can't do the job.

He’s spreading unfounded rumors about Biden’s mental health for "the sake of the country." Glad he clarified this. I just thought he was an asshole. Scott’s the one who can’t seem to remember his own “soak-the-rich” proposals.

Of course, his selective amnesia has media support. The same Fox News hosts who act as if Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the most powerful Democrat in Congress dismissed Rick Scott — the Republican Senatorial Committee chair — as some random nobody.

Another Fox News host dismisses Rick Scott as a "nobody." Judge Jeanine: I spoke to several senators and they said nobody signed on to Rick Scott’s plan. Nobody! And that means nobody! Mitch McConnell doesn't like it. Rick Scott's a junior senator from Florida. Who cares?!"pic.twitter.com/vfSicOxkP4 — Justin Baragona (@Justin Baragona) 1652217514

Dana Perino said, "They can say Rick Scott 100,000 times. That guy is eating alone at the lunch table. Basically, there's nobody in the Republican Party that signed on to his plan.” We can’t confirm Scott’s dining habits, but as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki pointed out, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel has praised the plan. It’s possible she was just being charitable because no one wants to eat lunch with Scott, but nonetheless, she’s on the record.

Jeanine Pirro claimed she "spoke to several senators and they said nobody signed on to Rick Scott’s plan. Nobody! And that means nobody! Mitch McConnell doesn't like it. Rick Scott's a junior senator from Florida. Who cares?!”

White House reporter Philip Melanchthon Wegmann at Real Clear Politics accused Biden of conflating "Sen. Rick Scott with the overall GOP position.” This is absurd because the the media frequently conflated the Democratic Party’s official position on “defund the police” with random activist Dr. Hadassah Olayinka Ali-Youngman, pre Ph.D.

A reporter later asked Biden what he thought of Scott’s trash talking, and with a smile, Biden responded, "I think the man has a problem.” He was further amused that Scott demanded Biden fix inflation by resigning (way to endorse Kamala Harris for president, senator): "Resign, that’s a good idea.”

You can tell Biden wishes he was dealing with actual functioning adults. Unfortunately, it’ll never happen.

