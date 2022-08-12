“Well, I thought I had a way through bullet proof glass, and I didn’t. If you don’t hear from me, it is true I tried attacking the F.B.I., and it’ll mean either I was taken off the internet, the F.B.I. got me, or they sent the regular cops while" — yes, it ended there.

This was posted to a Truth Social account — yes, they are doing domestic terrorism threats on Donald Trump's social media platform — allegedly held by 42-year-old Ohio man Ricky Shiffer, who brought a nail gun to the FBI office in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday.There are multiple claims and demonstrations online of nail guns penetrating bulletproof glass, though none of them actually show the nails going all the way through the glass.

He's dead now. He was killed in a shootout in which no one else was hurt or injured. He sacrificed his life for Donald Trump. He had hoped, we can assume, to murder some FBI agents in retaliation for the raid on Mar-a-Lago. After months of posting online on Truth Social about the need for another Civil War or another American Revolution like so many other Trump diehards, he finally decided to go through with it.

In May, when MAGA It Girl Marjorie Taylor Green tweeted, “I know they are trying 1984, but I’m feeling 2016 vibes,” an account allegedly belonging to Shiffer replied, “Congresswoman Greene, they got away with fixing elections in plain sight. It’s over. The next step is the one we used in 1775.”

Shiffer bragged online about having been at the Capitol on January 6, and while there are multiple pictures of him (or a man closely resembling him) there, it is not clear that he ever actually entered the building.

"People, this is it," read a post from an account (@RickyWShifferJr) allegedly belonging to Shiffer on Truth Social on the day the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago. "I hope a call to arms comes from someone better qualified, but if not, this is your call to arms from me. Leave work tomorrow as soon as the gun shop/Army-Navy store/pawn shop opens, get whatever you need to be ready for combat. We must not tolerate this one. They have been conditioning us to accept tyranny and think we can't do anything for 2 years. This time we must respond with force. If you know of any protests or attacks, please post here."



"Are you proposing terrorism?" asked an account belonging to someone called "troymeister."

"Very important question," Schiffer wrote. "No, I am proposing war. Be ready to kill the enemy, not mass shootings where leftists go, not lighting busses on fire with transexuals in them, not finding people with leftist signs in their yards and beating them up. Violence is not(all) terrorism. Kill the F.B.I. on sight, and be ready to takedown other active enemies of the people and those who try to prevent you from doing it."



Shiffer was far from the only Trumpist calling for civil war or some other form of violent retaliation that night or in the days after, though so far he's the only one who seems to have heeded his own call to arms.

But now he's dead and he's not even a martyr or a hero to his own cause or a even a modern-day Gavrio Princip, setting off a chain of events sure to lead us to the civil war he wanted so badly. To us, he's just another example of a Trumpian domestic terrorist and to the MAGA crowd, he's just another false flag designed by us to make them look bad. You know, because they need so much help in that area.



We The Ultra Media (QAnon-leaning Telegram account)



Perhaps ironically, as much as these people love to clamor for civil war and violent uprisings or in the case of CPAC just last weekbrag "We are all domestic terrorists," those who actually attempt such things will almost universally be decried by their own as false flag crisis actors. One would think at this point that these people would know themselves well enough to know that's exactly what would happen to them were they ever to try to pull something like this. In fact, it is likely what Ricky Shiffer himself would have done. Just last month, in fact, he claimed that the Buffalo shooting, the Uvalde shooting, and three other unnamed incidents were "false flags."

"It was odd that after they tried to turn the Buffalo one into a false flag, everyone on the right pointed out 3 had happened lately in in left wing controlled areas, then right before an N.R.A. convention in Texas this happened," Shiffer wrote on his presumed Gettr profile.

Clearly, he thought he was going to be the exception to the rule. He wasn't. And now his comrades will forever remember him as an FBI MK Ultra sleeper agent crisis actor, while the rest of us will only remember him when listing off MAGA terrorists.

