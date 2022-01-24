During an appearance Friday on "Real Time with Bill Maher,” podcaster Bari Weiss declared that she was “done with COVID,” because it’s possible to just get bored with a global pandemic and move on, like it’s the Spice Girls. Weiss proceeded to describe her valiant battle with COVID-19 back in 2020. She “sprayed the Pringles cans” and stripped her clothes off because she "thought COVID would be on my clothes." It’s unclear who was telling her to do that. We had enough trouble convincing people to wear masks.

WEISS: I did it all. I watched Tiger King. I got to the end of Spotify.

It’s possible that that doctors and nurses who treated the endless onslaught of COVID-19 patients actually “did it all.” They were stuck in an unfunny “M*A*S*H* repeat while Weiss was reliving Bridget Jones’ Diary. Anyway, she feels she was lied to.

WEISS: We were told, you get the vaccine. You get the vaccine and you get back to normal. And, we haven’t gotten back to normal, and it’s ridiculous at this point

It’s so goddamn tiresome reminding morons how vaccines work. They aren’t "Star Trek" miracle cures that can reverse rapid aging or inconvenient “de-evolution” by the end of the episode. It takes time and a collective effort. Republicans disproportionately resisted vaccination while snubbing their exposed noses at mask mandates and social distancing.

“This ^{{pandemic}}^ is going to be remembered by the younger generation as a catastrophic moral crime." -@BariWeisspic.twitter.com/yccNbqZObj — Bill Maher (@Bill Maher) 1642895860

Weiss has personally bashed mask-wearing since May of last year, when the nation wasn't close to herd immunity. Vaccines have run up against the Right’s defiant individualism (i.e. terminal narcissism). Last summer, even as the Delta variant was spreading, conservative author Andrew Sullivan insisted that people just get vaccinated (if they wished) and get on with their lives. That’s not how this works. The unvaccinated are straining the hospital system, and schools have trouble staying open when teachers and staff are sick.

Weiss suggested there is a silent majority of the self-obsessed.

WEISS: I know that so many of my liberal and progressive friends are with me on this and they do not want to say it out loud because they are scared to be called anti-vax or to be called science denial, or to be, you know, smeared as a Trumper.

Sure, no one wants to fart out loud because people will smell it and say, “Hey, that asshole farted in an elevator!”

Look, it’s important that we not dismiss everyone who’s suffering from pandemic fatigue. It’s been a long slog and it sometimes seems like the light at the end of the tunnel is just more tunnel. But Delta and Omicron changed the state of play and neither were part of a liberal plot to inconvenience Bari Weiss.

Weiss spread her share of COVID-19 misinformation, claiming that “cloth masks don’t do anything.” Yes, an N95 mask is superior to a cloth mask or pulling up your turtleneck (which people sometimes do), but a cloth mask is better than nothing. Their limited efficacy is hardly justification for not wearing masks at all, especially in schools. She claims that you can still show proof of vaccination to enter a restaurant but still have Omicron. That’s possible but far less likely than if you’re unvaccinated.

WEISS: The city of Flint Michigan, which is 80 percent I think minority students, has announced indefinite virtual schooling. In the past two years, we’ve seen among young girls a 51 percent increase in self-harm. People are killing themselves. They are anxious, they are depressed, they are lonely. That is why we need to end it more than any inconvenience that it’s been to the rest of us. I think it’s like, at this point, it’s a pandemic, a bureaucracy, it’s a pandemic of bureaucracy. It’s not it’s not real anymore.

COVID-19 is in fact real and has killed 865,000 Americans. Weiss doesn’t seem to consider that the depression and anxiety she’s called out are attributable to mass death more than remote learning and limited capacity at restaurants.

Pandemics suck. No argument there, but fiddling while hospitals burn is not a mature or responsible reaction. Unfortunately, the Bari Weiss electorate is significant and will happily hand power over to more Ron DeSantis clones.

