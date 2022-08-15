"Lesbians? There's no lesbians in baseball!" cried the teeming masses of frustrated right-wing crybabies who overtook the Amazon reviews page for the new "A League Of Their Own" series this weekend, claiming they were expecting an entirely wholesome series about nice ladylikewhite ladies playing baseball and not swearing and definitely not being lesbians.

This seems a little difficult to believe given the source material, the actual history of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) and literally everything the show creators have been saying since it was first announced. Especially given that what they mean by "woke" can pretty much be boiled down to "TV shows are about other people now and I don't like it!"

It's to be expected, due to the many horrible people in the world, but it's gotten so bad that showrunner Will Graham asked those enjoying the show to review, to counteract the trolls giving it one-star reviews because of their homophobia and racism.

“To everyone enjoying @LeagueOnPrime ! Not the biggest deal but we’re predictably getting trolled hard on amazon customer reviews, rotten tomatoes, IMDb etc. if you have a minute and feel like it, maybe go drop a review? And regardless thanks for watching! #LeagueOfTheirOwn” — Will Graham (@Will Graham) 1660424327

Yesterday when I checked Amazon, the average rating was 2.2 stars and the majority of reviews came from creeps whining about how there are lesbians and Black people on the show. It's since gone up to 3.7, balanced out by people who actually watched the show and enjoyed it, as opposed to those who simply read Daily Wire articles about it.

While most just said right out that they were "upset" by seeing two women kiss, others tried to be a little more highbrow by incorrectly claiming the inclusion of lesbians and Black people made the show "historically inaccurate."



I like this one especially because it claims the "satanist Madonna replacement character is gay" and that this is "historical innacuracy," when in reality A) there is no Madonna replacement character, and B) the woman Madonna's character was based on is, in fact, gay.

Can't get through any Amazon production without their rewrite of history to reflect their wishful fantasies and their insertion (which they love, intrusive mind insertion among other things) of deviant sexual indulgence into every character. I never finish the first episode of any multi-episode productions because of this. Immediately turn off. They are 100% committed to their agenda, it's impossible to create something sweet or historically accurate. That hotel concierge, never in the 40s would a man even let himself utter gay thoughts aloud in a work place, even if he thought he was alone; it's only today that happens. That satanist Madonna replacement character, gay and dragging another woman down with her. That personality hemorrhoid Rosie O'Donell (SIC!) character, gay. Hey MSM, we don't buy your historical inaccuracy, and we know you want us to believe you're the righteous majority. Your entertainment media defiles everything it touches. Can't just produce something sweet. Shamelessly arrogant.

The actual history of the AAGPBL is a story of queer women. This is extremely well documented, and it would be ridiculous to tell the story in this day and age and leave that out. Hell, there was a Netflix documentary on it a while back and those who actually played in the league say most in it were gay.

Many of the reviews were explicitly racist and angry the show included the very true stories of Black women who, when rejected by the AAGPBL, ended up joining the men's Negro Leagues, instead of just focusing on the white ladies.

For no reason at all other to to appease the PC Woke Mob they added some black roles where all they do is face racism. The AAGPBL didn't have black women until after 1948, but they absolutely had to include how poorly they were treated during the middle of WWII.



The main character has a feminist who immorally sends a letter to her husband. Garbage scene, Hollywood always has to have the modern woman who "doesn't need a man", especially in WWII.

Here's another person who knows about what was "historically accurate for the time."

The Title "A League of Their Own", as well as the cast & costumes leads the audience to believe the show resembles a remake or comedy series about the WWII All-American pro Women's baseball league of the 1992 Film A League of Thier Own.[SIC] However, the suggested underline teachings of the show "Do what you want because it feels good, vs what is morally right" are immoral & evil values. Values not held historically accurate for the time, nor held by good moral folks and families of today. The show may have potential to be great, however evil LGBQ+ and other immoral values such as adultery, lying and crude behavior are not among the teachings I want to support or pass to future generations.

Maybe this person shouldn't be watching programming geared towards adults, from literally any era ever?

I have watched the original The League of Their Own many times over and enjoyed. I turned off this remake because it upset me to see two women kissing and one man sleeping with two roommates. This was appalling and hope others boycott this series also. This is the problem we have today in trying to change God’s natural creation of a man and woman to fit society’s downward trend. Hallmark has done it also, no part for my past time and I hope others boycott this series also.

OH NO, LADIES KISSING.

And who could imagine interjecting racism into a movie about the 1940s?

This is nothing more than a disgusting liberal attempt to interject racism, lesbianism, bullying, condescending and belittling behavior by using the American past time called BASEBALL to highlight liberalism attitudes in attempt to discredit conservative views. This series has NOTHING TO DO WITH BASEBALL rather its about liberal propaganda to pollute the minds of young people.

Here's another person upset about all the lesbians in a movie about female baseball players.

Didn't make it that far in, just not really into watching a baseball story that is actually a gay story. Wanted baseball, got gay. Not for me.

For real though — who the hell would watch an entire series that was just about baseball? That would be so very, very boring.

Here's another person very upset about two ladies kissing! And swears!

Families stay away! Lesbian kiss scene first episode, F BOMBS throughout not necessary

not for families or kids or even teens.

Stay away. no reason to keep indoctrinating our kids with this junk.

And another!

Knew this would not be like the old movie, BUT did not expect this to be about homosexuality and cheating on spouses. BIG disappointment. Didn't even make it thru 2nd episode...had to turn it off. Why can't our entertainment actually contain good acting and story content -- not bring in sexual content. Poor choice Prime Video.

This last one is my favorite because it's just so incredibly, ridiculously wrong, both about history and the series itself. First of all, there absolutely were Cuban players in the AAGPBL, this is very easily Google-able. Second, the series actually depicts a Black woman being rejected from the league and working on getting on a factory team while working toward getting to play in the Negro league — which was, in fact, very much a thing.

Amazon Studios lie whenever it suits them. This series is based on the movie of the same name which is a TRUE story of a women's baseball league that was formed during WWII while so many men were away fighting the war. Understand, this really took place in real life and there were no black women and no Cuban women on the team whatsoever. Do I have a problem with black or Cuban women? Absolutely not! I dated both when I lived in Florida for 15 years. But think about this, if Amazon Studios (and Sony) put fictionalized black and Cuban women, that never existed on this real life team, then what real life persons are they replacing? Amazon is literally rewriting history to fit their woke narrative by replacing real life women with nonexistent characters. his really angers me because the women who were on this team, in real life, went through ridicule and many hardships and struggles and they earned, and deserve, the right to be acknowledged; not to be replaced with fictional characters just to satisfy Amazon,s woke agenda. There is a special section for the women of this league in the Baseball Hall of Fame, check it out if you can. Something else to think about, the first black male to be allowed to play in the major leagues was Jackie Robinson, and that took place in 1947; this women's league was in 1943. Sadly, there was absolutely no way that America, at that time in history, would accept black women before black men; but that is just the way it was, and if your going to tell a true story, you have to be accurate. Oh, and of course, because it's a movie about women's baseball, and Amazon Studio's is making it, there has to be lesbians - give me a break. My advice, go watch the movie, it is excellent, and truthful, and boycott this revisionist trash. Remember, REAL women are being replaced with fictional characters, don't support that.

Yes, sadly this series lined up more with the actual experiences of women in this league, and not this person's fantasy of what it was like at that time and in that league.

People in the 1940s knew what lesbians were, which is exactly why AAGPBL went to the ends of the earth to convince people like this that the players were straight. That is why they forced them to attend charm school and wear dresses and lipstick on the field. That is what these people want to go back to, and they apparently think if they cry enough on Amazon reviews, they will get to live that way again. Which, you know, is actually pretty weird.

I actually watched about half of the show last night, and am happy to report that I enjoyed it very much! Sadly, despite the many wacky right-wing reviews calling it "softcore porn," there was no softcore porn to be seen anywhere.

Unless you're literally so fanatical that you think two women kissing is "softcore porn," in which case no one can help you.

