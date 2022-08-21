The Lancaster County, Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire will have a special guest this year — 25-year-old white supremacist Riley Williams, who has been on house arrest for nearly a year and a half due to her actions during the January 6 insurrection, in which she allegedly stole Nancy Pelosi's laptop.

For eight hours, in the near future, Williams will be able to swan around a park in what we assume would have to be an elf costume, eating turkey legs, possibly jousting and doing whatever else it is people do at the Renaissance Faire.



Am I wrong? This woman absolutely dresses up like an elf. No question. Elf vibes all around.



This is not the first time Williams has been allowed out of her home, her attorney Lori Ulrich told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

“She’s been in in-home detention for the last year and a half,” Ulrich said . “She is confined to her home 24/7 with exceptions. Every once in a while, if there is an activity that interests her, we ask if she can attend.”

“Remember 22-year-old Riley Williams, the one directing traffic during the insurrection and suspected of stealing @SpeakerPelosi's computer. The judge released her on bond to her mother with an ankle bracelet. She has been identified in a video where she says "heil hitler". 🚨” — Blanche ⁷💜ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ💜방탄 손연단과 아미. 영원히 함께 역사를 만들어갑니다.💜 (@Blanche ⁷💜ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ💜방탄 손연단과 아미. 영원히 함께 역사를 만들어갑니다.💜) 1614222804

As we reported at the time of Williams' arrest:

TV reporters interviewed Williams's mother, who explained that her daughter had recently become very pro-Trump and enjoyed participating in "far-right message boards," while still insisting that "[s]he's a 22-year-old who [is] very empathetic and loving."



"Empathetic and loving." Seems like I should probably mention here that the skull mask Williams is wearing in the main picture, where she is also holding an assault rifle, is traditionally worn by members of the white supremacist neo-Nazi organization, Atomwaffen Division . But sure, she's "empathetic and loving."[...]



According to the complaint , Williams planned to send the laptop or hard drive to a friend in Russia who was supposed to sell it to SVR, Russia's foreign intelligence service, but this plan "fell through for unknown reasons." I would guess one of those reasons would be someone in that chain being full of shit, but I also assume that anyone who claims to have connections to any intelligence service is full of shit until proven otherwise.



The Renaissance Faire has become a major hot spot for neo-Nazis these days, so it is hardly surprising that this would be the kind of thing Riley June Williams would be into.

I have my own feelings about pretrial incarceration of pretty much any sort, which we're not going to get into here, but it does seem pertinent to point out that Williams seems to be getting some special treatment here. People on house arrest are frequently allowed to leave to go to necessary appointments, weddings or funerals, but how many get to get out for the Ren Faire? If that's the standard in Pennsylvania for all people under house arrest, then that's great. If it's just for just teeny right-wing white ladies who also like to post fash-wave videos of themselves dancing it up for Hitler ... that seems like a problem.

