Last week, we introduced you to GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette, who’s terrible. She’s also rising in the polls because her primary opponents David McCormick and TV’s Dr. Mehmet Oz are throwing down gangland style. Donald Trump, who endorsed fellow charlatan Dr. Oz, apparently thinks she poses a threat to his kingmaking rep, because he’s officially acknowledged her existence.

He released this statement Thursday:

Kathy Barnette will never be able to win the general election against the radical left Democrats.



She has many things in her past which have not been properly explained or vetted, but if she is able to do so, she will have a wonderful future in the Republican Party — and I will be behind her all the way.



Dr. Oz is the only one will will be able to easily defeat the Crazed Lunatic Democrat in Pennsylvania. A vote for anyone else in the Primary is a vote against Victory in the Fall.

Let’s take a moment to fully absorb that the former Republican president, who was Donald Trump, has declared that Oprah Winfrey’s favorite quack Dr. Oz is the only viable GOP candidate in the Pennsylvania Senate race. The primary is tomorrow. Democrats haven’t actually chosen their nominee, but Trump’s pretty sure the winner is a “crazed lunatic."

The skeletons in Barnette’s campaign closet are hella scary, but they’re also fairly standard MAGA stuff.

For instance, she hates Muslims, which honestly I’d considered a given at this point. I hate that these people have beaten any disappointment or surprise out of me. The New York Times reports that in 2014, she tweeted, “If you love freedom, Islam must NOT be allowed to thrive under any condition.” In 2016, after the Obama administration arranged a prisoner exchange with Iran, she wrote, “Obama is aMuslim. Doing Muslim like THINGS!” [ sic obviously]

This tweet is still up!

@WayneDupreeShow @abcnews Obama is aMuslim. Doing Muslim like THINGS! — Kathy Barnette (@Kathy Barnette) 1452961839

Trumpy MAGA hero Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene once claimed Islamic nations are backward places filled with religious extremists, and the men have sex with "little boys, little girls, multiple women" and "marry their sisters" and "their cousins.” Republican primary voters still picked her over the slightly less terrible alternative. Greene’s Islamophobia is well-documented, but that hasn’t kept Republicans from supporting her or accepting her endorsement.

Trump himself has suggested Barack Obama was a secret Muslim born in Kenya. He told Fox News in 2011, “[Obama] doesn’t have a birth certificate. He may have one, but there’s something on that, maybe religion, maybe it says he is a Muslim. I don’t know. Maybe he doesn’t want that.”

No, Muslims do not have their religious affiliation stamped on their birth certificates. Trump is a racist fool.

By 2016, when Barnette had her Twitter freakout over Obama’s “Muslim-like” activities, roughly two-thirds of Trump supporters believed Obama was a Muslim. She was not outside the mainstream of the unhinged GOP base.

Monday, NBC News verified photos of Barnette marching toward the Capitol on January 6 alongside members of the Proud Boys. She’s, um, not hard to spot in the crowd. The Proud Boys members were later arrested and indicted for breaking into the Capitol and attacking cops, which is a crime even if you are a Trump supporter with a Blue Lives Matter bumper sticker.

NEW: @NBCNews has verified these images of Barnette marching toward the Capitol on Jan 6 alongside member of the Proud Boys who were later arrested and indicted for breaking into the building and attacking officers. 1/4pic.twitter.com/CzGgLOhQWn — Dasha Burns (@Dasha Burns) 1652705636

Barnette doesn’t deny she was at the Big Lie march but she insists she didn’t join the insurrection. She said, disgracefully, "I feel about January 6, the way the Left feels about the summer of 2020 when you have Black Lives Matter and Antifa and other groups out there looting and robbing and everyone was calling it mostly peaceful protests.” (They were in fact peaceful protests. January 6 was a violent coup attempt.)

I’d assumed the potential deal-breakers in a GOP primary would be agreeing that Joe Biden actually won the presidency or supporting Trump’s second annual impeachment for inciting an attack against the Capitol. This all just seems to bolster Barnette’s MAGA cred. Maybe Trump is listening to his shriveled heart instead of his shriveled brain. If there’s a Trump-brand candidate in this race, it’s not Dr. Oz. It’s Kathy Barnette.

The primary is happening tomorrow, as are a couple of others.

And this is your OPEN THREAD!

