Legitimate Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was feeling like ending the polarization, so last night he visited Sean Hannity, where the polarization ends, for an exclusive town hall.

That’s what he literally said at the end of the interview when Hannity asked him why he was running for president. He said he would end the polarization by telling the truth. SPOILER: When somebody asks you why you’re running for president, and the beginning of your answer is “I mean …” and then a long pause, you’re definitely about to tell the truth.

That’s how the interview ended, so now we’ll backtrack.

The meat of the interview didn’t do much to end the polarization or spread the truth, unless you’re one of the fluffers in King Putin’s court, in which case the message was exactly what you instructed your propagandists to disseminate to the useful idiots.

This next clip is just astounding for the amount of Kremlin-infused bullshit it contains, and the anti-American lies. We don’t know if Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been literally turned or compromised by Russia, or if his brain is just so unvaccinated against obvious Russian propaganda that he’s always ready and eager to regurgitate it on command. He’s absorbed these lies good.

Hannity couldn’t even put up with it, not that he did an actual good job of pushing back like a real journalist or anything.

It started when Kennedy began babbling that we (America) had “pushed” Ukraine into war with Russia. He has said hallucinatory DSM-V freakshow shit like this before.

“Because of our pushing the Ukraine into the war—” [Kennedy said], before Hannity sought clarification. “We pushed them into it or did Putin invade?” the Fox host asked. “Well, let me answer your question,” replied Kennedy Jr., who then accused the U.S. of sabotaging the Minsk agreements in 2014 and 2015, which aimed to end the Donbas war yet largely failed to stop the fighting between Russian separatists and Ukraine’s armed forces. “Putin, in good faith, began withdrawing troops from the Ukraine. What happened? We sent Boris Johnson over there to torpedo it because we don’t want peace. We want the war with Russia,” he argued, drawing applause from the audience.

“Drawing applause from the audience.” That’s the kind of anti-American fools a typical Fox News audience is full of now. Tucker’s shadow looms large.

Kennedy just babbled out conspiracy theories somebody has syringed into his brain, for instance claiming State Department official Victoria Nuland ordered Zelenskyy not to make peace with Russia. (She was a private citizen at the time Kennedy cited.) Nuland factors into a lot of pro-Russia conspiracy theories, and plays a starring role in the one about secret Ukraine/US biolabs. Guess which other dumb shit believes in that one.

Kennedy has said he loves Tucker Carlson’s favorite Russian propaganda dispenser Douglas MacGregor. Maybe that’s the turncoat he’s getting some of this shit from.

Wonkette has explained why Kennedy’s understanding of the very recent history he tried to explain in the town hall doesn’t speak well to the overall health of his brain.

So did Alexander Vindman, after the town hall aired last night.

“Absolutely nothing this clown said is remotely correct,” he tweeted. “The dates, names, places, context, everything was wrong. To anyone who understands this topic he sounds like a complete ignoramus.”

Guess that’s what happens when you’re on the receiving end of a game of telephone that starts with Vladimir Putin’s morning farts.

In this video, Bobby’s just cheering for the home team. You know, if the home team is Russia. He’s furious at even the suggestion that Russia won’t win its genocidal child-raping war against Ukraine, saying it would be like America losing a war to Mexico.

Of course one way to make sure Ukraine does win the war is for the entire western world to rally behind Ukraine and make sure it has every dollar and weapon it needs to fully kick the shit out of Russia, and beat it back all the way to Ukraine’s 1991 borders. And then once the foul stench of the last Russian soldier leaves the country, grant Ukraine full NATO membership to make sure this never happens again.

But something tells us the shame of the Kennedy family wouldn’t like that outcome. Too much winning on the good guys’ side.

