The New York Times reports that a Russian missile strike has leveled a shopping mall in Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv. The attack, which left the mall a smoldering ruin, killed at least eight people, although that figure is likely to increase.

It was so powerful that it blew debris hundreds of yards in every direction, shook buildings and flattened one part of the mall. It turned the parking lot into a sea of flames.



On Monday, roughly eight hours after the strike, firefighters were still battling pockets of flames while soldiers and emergency crews searched the rubble for any survivors or casualties.

Here’s a glimpse of the utter destruction at the “Retroville” shopping mall.

Utter destruction at “Retroville”, a shopping mall in Kyiv, following Russia’s strikes last night: pic.twitter.com/5q0AuzpOMw — Joyce Karam (@Joyce Karam) 1647864100

Let's contrast this horrible reality with the grotesque lies from Vladimir Putin’s US cheer squad. During an appearance on "Real America’s Voice" on Sunday, Roger Stone defended Russia and smeared Ukraine, the sovereign nation Putin invaded without provocation.

Here’s Stone spreading BS Russian talking points.

Roger Stone slammed America and sided with "the Soviet Union" in a rant about Ukraine over the weekend. "Putin is acting defensively. He is not acting offensively."pic.twitter.com/m5UpKVU9rc — David Edwards (@David Edwards) 1647800741

STONE: Ukraine is not even remotely about what they’re telling us. Ukraine is about the fact that the Ukrainians have used their soil to place dual launch missile pads, missiles that would be aimed at the Soviet Union.

There is no Soviet Union, you moron. The Soviet Union dissolved in 1991. Putin’s mad dream is rebuilding the Soviet Union to its former glory of miles-long bread lines. Ukraine has not acted aggressively toward its hostile neighbor, Russia. Stone is actively spreading Russia’s twisted propaganda.

STONE: There are, in fact, biolabs there funded by our tax dollars cooking up who knows what pestilence to dump on the Russian people. Putin is acting defensively.

This is, in fact, a lie. Both the US and Ukrainian government have rejected the spurious claims that bioweapons are being developed in Ukraine. The labs are used for research into the prevention of infectious disease outbreaks.

From Newsweek:

Some have speculated that they may still contain samples of pathogens used for biological weapons when Ukraine was still part of the Soviet Union. However, experts have said that the labs are not being used to develop weapons and are not capable of doing so. The concern from experts is that the Russians could utilize pathogens in the labs on the Ukrainian population.



"There is no place that still has any of the sort of infrastructure for researching or producing biological weapons," Robert Pope, the director of the Pentagon 's Cooperative Threat Reduction Program, said in a February interview with the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. "Scientists being scientists, it wouldn't surprise me if some of these strain collections in some of these laboratories still have pathogen strains that go all the way back to the origins of that program.”

It’s repulsive that so-called “patriots” would choose to believe the Kremlin over their own government. Ukraine is also an ally, and it hasn’t meddled in our elections, despite all the lies right-wingers told about the 2016 election, and despite Donald Trump's efforts to force Ukraine to meddle in the 2020 election.

If Russia was genuinely concerned that Ukraine had bioweapons of mass destruction, it could target the labs specifically and not shopping malls where they just have Cinnabons and Sunglass Huts (we presume those are popular in Ukraine, as well). Putin has repeatedly stated that he doesn’t recognize Ukraine’s fundamental right to exist. He’s the genocidal maniac in this scenario.

According to the United Nations, at least 10 million Ukrainians have fled their homes since Russia invaded barely a month ago. This is a humanitarian crisis. There is nothing “defensive” about Putin’s murderous actions. Stone minimizes the Ukrainian people’s suffering, while having whined in the past about the FBI arresting his crooked ass in his pajamas.

Stone insists despite all evidence that Putin’s "not acting offensively. But you won’t read that in the mainstream media and you won’t hear it anyplace but Real America’s Voice.”

That’s because Real America’s Voice is anti-democratic garbage, just like Roger Stone.

