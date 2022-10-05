Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis isn't about to let a devastating hurricane interrupt his re-election campaign. Sunday afternoon, he showed up for a photo-op in Arcadia, which reportedly forced rescue workersto delay rescue operations. Christina Pushaw, the governor's chief propagandist, said this was all "disinformation." One thing everyone can agree on, though, is that DeSantis worethese goofy white boots to a disaster area. Haven't people suffered enough?

“Who wore the white boots better, Ron DeSantis or Nancy Sinatra?” — Trial Lawyer Richard (@Trial Lawyer Richard) 1664918285

What a dork.

It's expected that politicians would wear galoshes when touring storm wreckage, but DeSantis and his wife Casey went full Cajun in what looks like shrimp boots. They were twinsies! The white boots have been compared to Nancy Sinatra or the Green M&M character. They don't seem functional for either hurricane relief work or even a photo op because of how stupid they look.

PREVIOUSLY: Let's Check In On Ron DeSantis's Heroic Hurricane Ian Response

Completing this hideous ensemble is an unflattering dark blue vest that proclaims "Ron DeSantis Governor." DeSantis wore his obvious campaign gear during a news conference in Arcadia, while touring the North Port area, and while distributing food and water to Naples residents. The latter especially appears to violate campaign finance laws.

“He is wearing a campaign shirt while handing out food donated by a charity. This is a pretty clear violation of campaign finance laws and of IRS laws regarding the charity.” — Juan-Carlos Planas (@Juan-Carlos Planas) 1664739589

DeSantis stans argued that the vest isn't technically campaign swag. It just says "Ron DeSantis Governor," which is a statement of fact. Of course, that same logo appears all over the branded merchandise sold on his campaign website. This includes koozies, flags, T-shirts, and hats.

Elections attorney Juan-Carlos Planas, a former Republican member of the Florida House of Representatives, explained in a tweet Monday: "His shirt has his name in his campaign logo, NOT the official state seal. If he paid for the shirt with state money, it’s illegal because he uses the logo. If he paid for the shirt with campaign money, then he’s doing state business with a campaign shirt which is unlawful. Finally, if he is handing out charity money while campaigning, then he is using charity money to campaign. Bottom line, he should have an official seal if he is on state business and NOT campaign logo."

Former Gov. Charlie Crist, now running against DeSantis as a Democrat, noted that "there’s attire you can wear when you’re getting a tour or briefed that’s a little less campaigny." Past governors usually wore non-partisan gear with the Division of Emergency Management logo. DeSantis switched to campaign wear shortly after Ian hit and the TV cameras arrived in force. He's not about to turn down free advertising, especially since he knows there's nothing anyone will do besides shake their heads with mild disapproval.

Mac Stipanovich, a Republican consultant in Florida, summed up DeSantis and his party's sociopathic tendencies:

As for the brazen display of campaign merchandise while on very serious official business, it is just more contempt for traditional governing norms ... DeSantis does these things because he knows he will get away with them, and that is all that matters. Right and wrong don’t enter into his calculations.

DeSantis isn't the only Republican who's shamelessly exploited Hurricane Ian to promote their campaign. Republican House candidate Carolina Amesty donated bottled water to Osceola County residents, and the bottles had her face and campaign logo plastered all over them.

“Got to get those water bottles with your face and campaign logo on them out to hurricane victims. Didn’t Desantis say something yesterday about not politicizing a tragedy?” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1664910768

DeSantis had returned to his normal ugly-ass suits when he suggested that the “national regime media" (not a real thing) wanted to see Hurricane Ian hit Tampa hard because that would be "bad for Florida." Even during a crisis, he can't stop hurling rocks at his imagined enemies. Like Donald Trump, DeSantis isn't capable of rising to any occasion. Rock bottom is where he'll forever remain.

