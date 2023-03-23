We're getting more from that Ron DeSantis interview with Piers Morgan, aren't we all thrilled?



About a week and a half ago, DeSantis made news when he issued the grossest, most anti-American, anti-free-world statement about Russia's genocidal war on Ukraine. It came in response to a request from Tucker Carlson, one of Putin's greatest cheerleaders, and it really jammed at every G-spot in the Kremlin's bone zone, calling the war a "territorial dispute," shitting on Western sanctions, concern trolling about nuclear war, and so much more.

Let's just say he took a lot of heat for that. People also made fun of him for taking the exact same stance as Putin's sidepiece Donald Trump. Way to run against Trump, dude!

So in the Piers Morgan interview, DeSantis decided to do a total 180 because people got mad at him and he's kind of a thin-skinned fucking wuss soften his anti-American stances just a tiny.

“I think he is a war criminal,” Mr. DeSantis said of Mr. Putin, for whom the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant related to war crimes . “I don’t know about that route,” he said of the arrest warrant, “but I do think that he should be held accountable.”

Please put in the newspaper that Ron DeSantis said Putin is a war criminal.

To Mr. Morgan, Mr. DeSantis insisted that his comment about a “territorial dispute” had been “mischaracterized,” but he acknowledged he could have been clearer.

Please put in the newspaper that Ron DeSantis meant "territorial dispute" in a non-bad way.

“Obviously, Russia invaded” in 2022, Mr. DeSantis said. “That was wrong. They invaded Crimea and took that in 2014 — that was wrong.” [...]



“What I’m referring to is where the fighting is going on now, which is that eastern border region, Donbas, and then Crimea,” Mr. DeSantis said. He added, “There’s a lot of ethnic Russians there. So, that’s some difficult fighting, and that’s what I was referring to, and so it wasn’t that I thought Russia had a right to that, and so if I should have made that more clear, I could have done it.”

Please put in the newspaper that Ron DeSantis said Russia did a bad in 2022 and a bad in 2014 and should feel bad in both of those years.

Not all of DeSantis's clarification was good, and it's evident he's not a great foreign policy mind or anything. See above, with his comments about golly gee that's some difficult fighting with the ethnic Russians in the Donbas and Crimea and like such as. Also this:

But he added, “I think the larger point is, OK, Russia is not showing the ability to take over Ukraine, to topple the government or certainly to threaten NATO. That’s a good thing. I just don’t think that’s a sufficient interest for us to escalate more involvement. I would not want to see American troops involved there. But the idea that I think somehow Russia was justified” in invading is “nonsense.”

Golly, we wonder why it is that Russia is not showing the ability to take over Ukraine. Is anyone perhaps helping Ukraine make sure Russia can't? Also concern-trolling about American troops being involved is just that. American troops are not going there. But Ukraine should get every fucking weapon and tank and US American dollar it needs.

Anyway, at least DeSantis is now being clear and saying he wants Ukraine to win, which is more than you can say for Tucker or Trump.

According to Maggie Haberman, DeSantis's clarification is probably whyTucker was sneering last night about weak politicians adopting popular "slogans" like "Vladimir Putin is a war criminal." Tucker does not like it when you call his true father names.

Also DeSantis denied to Piers that he is a pudding fingerer, to which we reply hey if you're not a pudding fingerer, what's that on your finger, and then when he looks down at his finger we'll pop him right under his chin, haha Ron DeSantis, fooled you.

OPEN THREAD.

[ New York Times ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!



And once that doesn't exist, I'm also giving things a go at the Mastodon (@evanhurst@newsie.social) and at Post!



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?