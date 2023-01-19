Florida Governor Ron DeSantis keeps inventing novel and interesting ways to be a filthy ghoul. Almost like Republicans don't believe in governing at all and have decided that the best way to maintain their hold on power is to keep doubling down on culture war issues and viciously attacking minorities as they claim to be protecting white people. At this point, the Southern Strategy sounds like a quaint relic from a bygone era.

This week was another twofer, with DeSantis attacking both Black people and transgender college students. Always be white grievance hustling!

First the state rejected an Advanced Placement course on African American Studies, claiming that it violates Florida's ban on acknowledging that Black people exist and have suffered hundreds of years of discrimination in God's own US America.

“As presented, the content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value,” reads an unsigned January 12 letter from the Florida Department of Education to the College Board, which administers the AP curriculum, promising that if the organization is “willing to come back to the table with lawful, historically accurate content, FDOE will always be willing to reopen the discussion.”

As reported by the New York Times , the letter failed to identify exactly which part of the APAAS curriculum is illegal or historically inaccurate, proving that it is indeed inexplicable .

Luckily, we've got the National Review to fill in the blanks for us.

"DeSantis has decided that APAAS does in fact violate Florida’s Stop WOKE Act by attempting to persuade students of at least some tenets of CRT," writes conservative loon Stanley Kurtz approvingly.

In September, Kurtz claimed to have obtained a copy of the APAAS course outline, which he characterized as "a new and sweeping effort to infuse leftist radicalism into America’s K–12 curriculum." To be clear, Kurtz is opposed to all studies of non-white history, which "will siphon off students from American history and other more conventional subject areas, bringing campus-style balkanization and politicization to K–12."

Got that, kids? If you're white, studying your ancestors is normal and good. If you're Black, examining your roots is inherently political.

Kurtz goes through an almost biblical series of "begats" to prove that any exploration of Black history and political philosophy is inherently communist and anti-American. See, Joshua M. Myers of Howard University worked on the curriculum, and he studied Robin Kelley and Cedric Robinson , who in turn studied Frantz Fanon , so clearly this is all just an exercise in trying to overthrow white America: "The topic descriptions sound neutral, but the readings almost uniformly consist of neo-Marxist agitation — pleas for a socialist transformation of America, inspired by African Americans and infused with their cultural style. APAAS’s 'debates,' such as they are, explore precisely what sort of leftist radical you should be."

Imagine being the kind of person who puts "their cultural style" in print and instead of smacking yourself upside the head thinks "good show, old boy" and sends it off to your editor?

Now subtract 50 IQ points, and you've got Ron DeSantis. But what the governor lacks in intelligence he makes up for in sheer spite.

The Associated Press reports that DeSantis has issued a survey to state universities demanding they disclose to the state "the number and ages of their students who sought gender dysphoria treatment, including sex reassignment surgery and hormone prescriptions." On the same day that the state's university presidents unanimously agreed to root out "ideologies such as critical race theory and its related tenets," essentially ditching all DEI programs in a stunning act of political obeisance to the Supreme Leader of the Sunshine State, DeSantis is signaling loud and clear that he's coming for any university health insurance program which supports gender affirming medical care as recommended by every major medical association in the country. Because if there's a chance to pit the majority against a vulnerable minority, you know DeSantis will be all over it .

Sometimes you drain the swamp, sometimes the swamp drains you. And sometimes a race baiting monster arises out of the muck and leads the people on a rampage of destruction against itself.

[ NYT / National Review / AP ]



