Monday, the US Food and Drug Administration officially limited the use of certain monoclonal antibodies in the treatment of COVID-19. This is because the science shows that they aren’t effective against the Omicron variant, which is the dominant strain of COVID-19 in America right now. The Delta variant would have trouble getting booked at an anti-vaxx rally in Dallas.

This isn’t the Tuskegee experiment, so you shouldn’t treat patients with ineffective medication. This seems straightforward, but nonetheless, Wonkette’s Robyn Pennacchia predicted Sunday that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would "likely insist that the treatments are effective, while claiming that the federal government is trying to murder Florida by not letting the state have all of the monoclonal antibody treatments.” And that’s exactly what’s happened.

DeSantis, who’ll boost monoclonal antibodies but won’t admit taking the COVID-19 booster, condemned the Biden administration’s actions at a press conference Thursday. He accused President Joe Biden of going “above and beyond” to deny Floridians their useless medical treatments. He vowed: “We’re gonna fight back!”

After the FDA discontinued use of monoclonal antibodies because they don’t work on Omicron, which Eli Lilly and Regeneron acknowledge, Dr. Ron Desantis says they are wrong and vows, “We’re gonna fight back!”pic.twitter.com/3TozP8e4Xu — Ron Filipkowski (@Ron Filipkowski) 1643144619

DESANTIS: This is just wrong. This is not the way that you help people. And our view is that people have a right to access these treatments. And to just revoke it on this basis is just fundamentally wrong.

Regeneron admitted its antibodies had “diminished potency” against Omicron, although they can still kick Delta’s ass. Eli Lilly agrees with the FDA’s decision. Someone who doles out whatever drugs desperate people request, regardless of their efficacy, isn’t a doctor. That’s a dealer.

DeSantis's COVID-friendly policies have resulted in such a surge that there was significant impact when the FDA pulled the monoclonal treatments. More than 2,000 appointments were cancelled in the state. Of course, if you’re sick with COVID-19, you probably are better off staying at home than receiving ineffective treatment. DeSantis, however, insists that ineffective treatment is better than nothing, and that’s certainly an opinion he would have.

During his press conference, DeSantis said the Biden administration had “pulled the rug out of elderly patients” (that’s quite the magic trick) and suggested most of those patients had been vaccinated already. That’s probably true, but Omicron is highly transmissible so these breakthrough cases aren’t surprising. That’s just DeSantis undermining the vaccine to stay on the good side of his MAGA supporters. The vaccine is what gives elderly patients a fighting chance against Omicron.

DESANTIS: Without a shred of clinical data to support this action, Biden has forced trained medical professionals to choose between treating their patients or breaking the law … This indefensible edict takes treatment out of the hands of medical professionals and will cost some Americans their lives.



There are real-world implications to Biden's medical authoritarianism – Americans' access to treatments is now subject to the whims of a failing president.

Senator Ted Cruz was quick to join DeSantis’s bandwagon. In a very Ted Cruz-titled press release — "Sen. Ted Cruz Berates Biden Administration For Further Restricting Monoclonal Antibody Treatments” — he claimed Biden has “consistently politicized health and medicine, denying Texans and Americans live-saving treatments. After months of rationing critical antibody therapies, they now entirely pulled the approvals. Enough is enough. It’s time for the FDA and the Biden administration to put the interests of patients first and to stop politicizing COVID.”

Biden is apparently so obsessed with pushing the COVID-19 vaccine, which is free and safe, that he won’t grant Americans access to expensive monoclonal antibody treatments that don’t work. Regeneron and Eli Lilly aren’t Democratic activists politicizing COVID-19.

Senator Rand Paul accused Biden Wednesday of orchestrating a plot to murderize “deplorables.”

Rand Paul said today that the FDA’s decision to discontinue use of monoclonal antibodies is a plot to kill “deplorables.” “I’ve seen liberals stomping on their graves and laughing hysterically when a conservative died of covid.”pic.twitter.com/vp9OLdQ9hM — Ron Filipkowski (@Ron Filipkowski) 1643230703



PAUL: These are the people who think we’re a bunch of rubes in flyover country and they have utter disdain for us. These are the people who would actually limit our access to treatment for COVID ... Too many deplorables, too many Republicans, too many conservatives are getting sick and so their way to punish is by not sending treatment, and I think it’s abominable ... I’ve known people who’ve died from COVID and I’ve seen liberals stomping on their graves and laughing hysterically that a conservative died from COVID.

We're not saying there hasn't been some grave-dancing. But we'd place the blame on absolute exhaustion watching a murder suicide cult play out around us.

Meanwhile, DeSantis is reportedly looking into whether he can file a lawsuit against the Biden administration over the FDA’s decision. The pertinent legal question is how much of a nuisance that suit will be.



